Exact date UK will be hotter than Spain as temperatures set to soar to 26C

9 May 2024, 09:20

Temperatures will soar as high as 26C over the weekend
Temperatures will soar as high as 26C over the weekend. Picture: Alamy/Met Office

By Emma Soteriou

The UK is set to be hotter than Barcelona in coming days ahead of a 'Spanish heatwave' later in the month.

Temperatures are predicted to soar as high as 26C on Saturday, marking the hottest day of the year so far.

The sunny spells will mean it is even warmer than Barcelona, where it is only expected to reach 22C over the weekend.

Pollen levels are also on the rise, with medium to high levels on the cards for the next five days.

However, the Met Office has warned of more "unsettled conditions" in the far north and northwest.

Heading into the next week, conditions are expected to turn slightly cloudier again with a chance of showers.

Deputy Chief Meteorologist Tony Wisson said: “Many places will start fine and warm on Sunday, though it is likely to become cloudier from the west or southwest during the day.

"This will be accompanied by scattered showers, which could be heavy with thunder.

“On Monday we're likely to see more widespread and longer-lived spells of rain, some of which will be heavy and thundery. This will also lead to a much cooler feel to the day.”

It is also understood a heatwave could be on the way, with temperatures predicted to jump even higher to 28C in the second half of May.

The UK could see sweltering temperatures coming from Spain or Algeria, Jim Dale, Senior Meteorological Consultant at British Weather Services, said.

But the Met Office said there is not any "strong evidence" that a heatwave is on the way.

A spokesperson told the Mirror: "The pattern is that we will experience largely fine conditions this week, with a potential breakdown and return to low pressure from Sunday.

"Beyond that there is a mixed signal for a return to a pattern more dominated by high pressure but this isn’t strong, especially at this lead time. And there certainly isn’t strong evidence for heatwave conditions."

