10 May 2024, 08:20 | Updated: 10 May 2024, 08:26

M25 section closes again tonight as drivers warned to pack extra food and drink amid delays and possible Ulez charge. Picture: Alamy/Google Maps

By Christian Oliver

Drivers have been warned to only travel if necessary as another section of the M25 will be closed this weekend.

The seven-mile stretch of motorway will be closed from tonight for the second of five planned major weekend closures.

Britain's busiest motorway will be closed in both directions between junctions 9 and 10 in Surrey from 9pm on Friday until 6am on Monday while concrete beams for a new bridge are installed.

The travel chaos comes as temperatures are predicted to soar this week, rising to a high of 26C in parts of south-east England and London. It will likely be the hottest day of the year.

Drivers have been warned of possible Ulez charges and to pack extra food and drink if they do venture out onto the route.

A map shows the planned closure and diversion route for the M25 this weekend
A map shows the planned closure and diversion route for the M25 this weekend. Picture: Google Maps/National Highways

Diversion routes have been set up and will take cars on a 19-mile journey on A roads, crossing from Surrey into London's Ulez area, but National Highways have assured drivers that "no enforcement action will be taken".

The highways authority has however warned that anyone who ignores the official diversion signs to find shorter alternative routes will be liable for the £12.50 daily Ulez fee if their vehicle does not meet minimum emissions standards.

Anyone who fails to pay the charge will face a £180 fine, or a £90 fine if paid within 14 days.

While RAC advised motorists to avoid travelling if possible, drivers have also been told to pack extra food and drink if they do.

Alice Simpson, RAC breakdown spokesperson, said: "As this next M25 weekend closure immediately follows major national rail strikes which could see many more people take to the roads, it could be up to six days of disrupted travel for London's drivers.

"The closures also coincide with the retrofitting of new emergency areas on all-lane-running stretches of the M25, meaning delays are likely between junctions 5 and 7 in Surrey and Kent and junctions 23-27 in Hertfordshire and Essex.

The planned shutdowns for the M25 are part of a £317 million project to improve Junction 10
The planned shutdowns for the M25 are part of a £317 million project to improve Junction 10. Picture: Alamy

"With weekend temperatures reaching 25 degrees or even higher, it's likely that routes around the 23-mile diversion will be busy as people make the most of the fine weather and jump in the car for day trips.

"Anyone heading to Chessington World of Adventures, which is close to the official A3 diversion route, should expect delays and pack extra food and drink in the event they're on the road longer than expected.

"Holidaymakers heading to Gatwick or Heathrow should leave an hour earlier than usual and allow plenty of time for parking and security checks."

The most recent closure is the second of five planned weekend shutdowns for the M25 as part of a £317 million project to improve Junction 10.

