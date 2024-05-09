Tory exodus grows as former Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi to stand down at next election in latest blow for Rishi Sunak

9 May 2024, 07:37 | Updated: 9 May 2024, 08:48

Mr Zahawi announced he is stepping down
Mr Zahawi announced he is stepping down at the next General Election. Picture: Getty
EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Nadhim Zahawi, who has served as MP for Stratford-on-Avon for 14 years, confirmed he will not be standing at the next general election.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mr Zahawi was sacked as Conservative Party chairman in January last year after an ethics investigation found he had committed a "serious breach of the Ministerial Code" following days of questions over his tax affairs.

Prior to this, Mr Zahawi was the education secretary from September 2021 to July 2022 then briefly was chancellor of the exchequer between July and September 2022.

In November 2020, he was appointed vaccines minister and oversaw the rollout of the coronavirus vaccine programme for around 11 months.

Born in Iraq in 1967, Mr Zahawi said in his statement: "How is it that a boy from Baghdad who came to these shores, fleeing persecution and unable to speak a word of English, was able to do as much as I have?"

Mr Zahawi led the rollout of coronavirus vaccines
Mr Zahawi led the rollout of coronavirus vaccines during the pandemic. Picture: Getty

The announcement is just the latest in a series of fresh blows for the Prime Minister who is facing a Tory exodus at the next contest with more Conservative MPs standing down than at any point since Labour’s landslide in 1997.

The news comes just a day after Dover and Deal MP Natalie Elphicke defected to Labour, becoming the second Tory to cross the floor in two weeks.

Ms Elphicke defected from the Conservatives yesterday after accusing Rishi Sunak of running a "tired and chaotic government".

Last week, in the local elections, Mr Sunak acknowledged a "disappointing" set of results for the party which lost ten councils and 470 councillors.

Read more: John McDonnell 'shocked' by Natalie Elphicke defecting to Labour, as top official brands party 'dustbin for far right'

The Prime Minister is facing more defections and resignations in the run-up to the General Election.
The Prime Minister is facing more defections and resignations in the run-up to the General Election. Picture: Alamy

Posted to X on Thursday morning, Mr Zahawi quoted Stratford-upon-Avon's most famous resident in his statement.

Here's Mr Zaharwi's statement in full:

"With the exception of convincing my wife to marry me, it has been the greatest honour of my life to represent the people of Stratford-on-Avon and serve as a Minister of the Crown. But after 14 years in Parliament, and multiple roles in Cabinet and Government, I have come to the decision not to stand again at the next general election.

"Every morning as I shave my head in the mirror, I have to pinch myself. How is it that a boy from Baghdad who came to these shores, fleeing persecution and unable to speak a word of English, was able to do as much as I have? For all our challenges, this is the best country on Earth, and it helped me make my British dream come true. It was where I built a Great British business, YouGov, and it was where I raised my wonderful family. And it was the nation to which I was proud to return such a favour when I led the world-leading coronavirus vaccination rollout.

"I feel immensely privileged to have been called upon to serve my country across government. As education secretary I kept schools open during Omicron, and as chancellor of the Exchequer, I ensured Ukraine's valiant efforts against Russia were properly supported. I was also given the unique responsibility of coordinating the funeral commemorations for our beloved Queen Elizabeth II. I was also proud to become chairman of the Conservative Party to which I have belonged for most of my adult life, first as a councillor and then as an MP, and to have become Patron of the Adam Smith Institute.

"But serving the constituents of Stratford-on-Avon is the most important work I have done as a Member of Parliament. Whether they are struggling against the dead hand of bureaucracy, or are stricken by tragedy, being able to help them in their time of need remains one of the most meaningful things I have ever done. I am proud that my constituents felt able to confide in me. I was able to do this thanks to my amazing association chairman, Lynda Organ, her association officers, my election agent Jill Simpson-Vince, and the rest of the local team who work so hard, and who form a shining example of Burke's little platoons.

"But as my most famous constituent once wrote: "Go to your bosom, knock there and ask your heart what it doth know I have come to feel that the time is right for a new, energetic Conservative to fight for the honour of representing Stratford-on-Avon and assuming the mantle of MP for Shakespeare. I will, of course, serve my constituents with dedication and determination until then, and the prime minister, and the Conservative Party, will continue to have my unswerving support into and beyond the next general election.

"Parting is such sweet sorrow. I would like to thank all of my parliamentary staff and colleagues, civil service officials, special advisers, and everyone the who has ever given me advice, praise, or kept me in check with criticism. My mistakes have been mine, and my successes have come from working with, and leading, amazing people. I am most grateful of all for the love of my family and friends, especially Lana."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Temperatures will soar as high as 26C over the weekend

Exact date UK will be hotter than Spain as temperatures set to soar to 26C

Kamonnan Thiamphanit, also known as Angela, died at the property

Mystery as family of Thai murder victim say her iPad played 'five hours of violent rap' before and after disappearance

Natalie Elphicke has clearly 'had a massive 180° change in views' as she was 'on right of Tory Party' minister tells LBC

Natalie Elphicke has clearly 'had a miraculous overnight massive 180 degree change in views' minister tells LBC

Survivor Henry De Los Rios Polania (L) and Daniel Anjorin (R) who died in the attack

'Hero' dad who fought off Hainault attacker says 'miracle' saved family as he was convinced they were 'going to die'

Rubiales will stand trial and faces over two years behind bars

Disgraced Spanish football boss Luis Rubiales to stand trial over Jenni Hermoso World Cup kiss and could face jail time

Waitrose executive director James Bailey said he thinks the era of cheap food is coming to an end

The ‘era of cheap food is over,’ warns Waitrose boss

Exclusive
Cornel West told LBC academic bosses they should be proud of their students over the protests.

‘Shame on you Rishi Sunak’: Activist at centre of US campus protests criticises PM’s continued funding of Israel

OLY Paris Torch Arrival

Torchbearers in Marseille to kick off Olympic flame’s journey across France

Harry was joined for the service of thanksgiving by close relatives of his mother

Prince Harry backed by Diana's family at Invictus Games service after being snubbed by King twice during UK visit

Severe Weather Michigan

Powerful storms kill three as tornadoes tear through parts of US

Dodgers Ohtani Investigation Baseball

Ex-interpreter for baseball star Shohei Ohtani will plead guilty in betting case

Joe Biden (L), Benjamin Netanyahu (R)

US will stop supply of weapons to Israel if Rafah invasion goes ahead, Biden warns Netanyahu

Labour is facing backlash after Natalie Elphicke was accepted into the party

Labour backlash after Keir Starmer welcomes former Tory Natalie Elphicke into party

Joe Biden

Biden says US won’t supply weapons for Israel to attack Rafah

Pro-Palestinian protests have been growing across campuses in the UK

Sunak warns university chiefs to protect Jewish students as pro-Palestine protests grow across UK campuses

Interpreter Ippei Mizuhara

Ex-interpreter for baseball star Shohei Ohtani to plead guilty in betting case

Latest News

See more Latest News

Armed forces at the scene

Bomb squad called and more than 100 homes evacuated after 'suspicious items' found by police as two arrested
The Belem, the three-masted sailing ship bringing the Olympic flame from Greece, sails past a container ship decorated with the Paris 2024 logo when approaching Marseille, southern France

Olympic torch begins journey across France after festive welcome in Marseille

Germany Politics Violence

German politician attacked amid concerns over violence ahead of EU elections

Russell Brand has posted a new picture of him hugging Bear Grylls in the Thames

Russell Brand hugs Bear Grylls in the River Thames after being baptised in a bid to ‘leave behind his sins’
Secretary of defence Lloyd Austin speaks during a hearing of the Senate Appropriations Committee Subcommittee on Defence on Capitol Hill in Washington

Pentagon chief confirms US paused bomb shipment to Israel over Rafah concerns

Lauren Wasser lost both of her legs

Model, 24, issues stark warning to all women after losing both legs due to correct use of tampons
Georgia Harrison was the victim of Stephen Bear's revenge porn

Reality star Georgia Harrison says leaked sex tape filmed without consent by Stephen Bear 'spread like a house fire'
Supermarkets have been warned they must start selling items at the appropriate price levels

Grocery stores caught charging wrong prices for everyday staples including coffee and crisps - see full list of items
Andrew Tate has been served with civil proceedings papers at his home in Romania.

Four British women sue Andrew Tate over rape and physical assault allegations

Charles and Harry are not going to meet

King Charles and Prince Harry at London events just two miles apart - but no hope for reunion between father and son

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry has been snubbed by the royal family twice in hours

Prince Harry snubbed by King Charles for second time as he makes Prince William Colonel in Chief of his old regiment
Queen Camilla surprises children at a London primary school

Queen Camilla surprises children at London primary school as she visits to open Coronation library
Prince Harry will not meet Charles due to King's 'full programme' as Duke arrives in UK for Invictus Games ceremony

Prince Harry arrives back in Britain for Invictus Games event but won't meet King Charles or Prince William

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

John Swinney, Scotland' new First Minister, contemplates the challenges ahead

John Swinney has the golden ticket, but he'll find little sweet in Scottish politics

Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia leave Bute House after he announced his resignation as SNP leader and First Minister.

Humza Yousaf's blowing up of his Green pact fatally buried its shrapnel in the heart of his leadership
Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit