Man who killed 87-year-old grandfather in 'motiveless' knife attack is detained in hospital indefinitely

Lee Byer (left) stabbed Thomas O'Halloran (right) in the neck and chest in a "senseless" killing. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

A man has been detained indefinitely after stabbing to death an 87-year-old grandfather days after being released from prison.

Lee Byer stabbed Thomas O'Halloran, an elderly mobility scooter rider, in the neck and chest in a "senseless" killing in August 2022.

Byer denied the murder but pleaded guilty to the offence of manslaughter by diminished responsibility and having an offensive weapon.

The 45-year-old was psychotic when he stabbed Mr O'Halloran in Greenford, west London, and had written repeatedly about a "Hunger Games" scenarios.

The Old Bailey heard how Byer - who had a string of convictions - was obsessed with meeting "contestants" and fighting and attacking them.

Five days before the killing Byer was released from Wormwood Scrubs, having served a full 12-year sentence for robbery.

Forensic officers at the scene near in Greenford, west London, where Thomas O'Halloran was stabbed to death, April 29, 2024. Picture: Alamy

Prosecutor Gareth Patterson KC told the court: "Technically, he was on bail when he was released in August 2022, so these offences were committed while on bail. Some months later that allegation was discontinued."

Byer's mother and brother said he exhibited odd behaviour at the time of the stabbing but the full extent of his mental illness had not been diagnosed.

Byer's pleas of manslaughter by diminished responsibility and having an offensive weapon were accepted by the prosecution after mental health reports found Byer was psychotic, hearing voices, and was suffering from paranoid delusions and paranoid schizophrenia.

Grandfather Mr O'Halloran was originally from Co Clare in western Ireland and had been well known in the local community.

He was said to be a passionate musician and described as "very popular" in Greenford, often busking for charity.

Footage on social media showed him busking to raise money for Ukraine months before the killing.

Mr O'Halloran was survived by his family, including his sister, two brothers, nieces and nephews.