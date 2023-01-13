Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey pleads not guilty to seven new sex assault charges

Kevin Spacey after a court appearance in July 2022. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey has denied seven sexual offences against a man in the early 2000s.

The Hollywood star, 63, faces accusations of sexual touching, touching over clothing, and forcing the complainant's hand against his privates over clothing.

Spacey appeared at Southwark Crown Court in London on Friday under his full name Kevin Spacey Fowler, having previously denied five allegations relating to three other men who are now in their 30s and 40s.

Spacey confirmed his identity and pleaded not guilty to all of the charged via video link.

The two-time Academy Award winner, best known for starring in American Beauty and House Of Cards, appeared at the Old Bailey in July last year to deny the five previous charges.

Actor Kevin Spacey attends Netflix's "House Of Cards" for your consideration event in 2017. Picture: Getty

He pleaded not guilty to four charges of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

He now faces a total of 12 charges relating to four men between 2001 and 2013.

Spacey has been granted unconditional bail and will face a four-week trial on all charges on June 6. A pre-trial review is due to take place on April 5.

Read More: 'Psychopathic' builder jailed for at least 49 years after killing escorts and incinerating their bodies

Read More: Man City star Benjamin Mendy will face retrial after he's cleared of six counts of rape and sex assault

In October last year, the actor, who was artistic director at The Old Vic between 2004 and 2015, won a civil lawsuit in the US where he was accused of an "unwanted sexual advance" at a party in 1986.

In that lawsuit, he "categorically denied" the accusations and said he "did not harbour any sexual interest or desire" at the time or since the alleged incident.