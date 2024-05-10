Bumble founder explains how AI will help couples meet on dating app as women no longer make first move

Bumble founder Whitney Wolfe Herd. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

Founder of the popular dating app Bumble, on which women famously make the first move, has explained how AI will help shape the future of online dating.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

“You could, in the near future, be talking to your AI dating concierge. You could share your insecurities,” founder of Bumble Whitney Wolfe Herd said on stage at the Bloomberg Technology Summit.

“There is a world where your dating concierge could go and date for you with other dating concierges.”

Despite her idea being met with laughter from the audience, Ms Herd insisted it would be the future reality of dating apps, such as Bumble.

“No no truly,” Wolfe Herd continued.

“And then you don’t have to talk 600 people. It could scan all of San Francisco for you and say these are the three people you really ought to meet. So that’s the power of AI if harnessed the right way.”

BUMBLE FOUNDER: THE FUTURE OF DATING IS AI



"If you want to get really out there, there is a world where your dating concierge could go and date for you with another dating concierge.



Then you don't have to talk to 600 people. It would scan all of San Francisco for you and say… pic.twitter.com/pYZJ6rSEOh — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) May 10, 2024

It comes after Bumble announced women would no longer have to message first on the app, which was the original point of the dating website.

Ten years after the app was launched, men will soon be able to start the conversation on Bumble.

Read More: Groom behind 'blue and black or white and gold' viral 'dress that broke the internet' admits attacking wife

Read More: Dating app Bumble unveils new features to boost women’s safety

The new feature will be called “opening moves”, which will allow women to toggle a setting that allows men to message them first.

However, the default setting will remain for women to make the first move.

Whitney Wolfe Herd, Founder & CEO, Bumble. Picture: Getty

Bumble has surged in popularity over the last 10 years. Picture: Getty

“We’re seeing a greater need for authentic human connections,” the new CEO Linda Jones told CNN after taking over from founder Herd.

“I don’t anticipate that the number of people using online dating is going to go down, quite the opposite, but there is a higher bar … So we’re taking it as a great call to action to center ourselves on our mission.”