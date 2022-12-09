Tom Swarbrick helps caller find job as gov't pushed to get over 50s back to work

9 December 2022, 18:56

Madeleine Wilson

By Madeleine Wilson

Tom Swarbrick helps this "disheartened" 63-year-old caller find a job live on air after she spent two years searching with no luck, as the government warns over 50s they may not be able to afford to retire early.

Tom Swarbrick spoke to Smita from Southwark, as the government pushes for more over-50s to come out of retirement.

The Government is looking to expand the “midlife MOT” scheme to tackle the growing trend of over-50s quitting work.

Ministers are reportedly concerned with the number of middle-aged workers who quit during the Covid-19 pandemic and now do not have enough cash to see them through retirement.

Smita started by telling Tom that she was made redundant before the first lockdown, after working there for 30 years.

Tom replied: "And you won't mind me saying, you're in your early 60s and you've been trying everything to get to work."

Smita said: "I have, I keep sending applications every other day online and I either get no response back or negative responses back.'

Read more: The 55 per cent pension tax is 'driving people away from work' warns Andrew Castle

After Smita told Tom how 'disheartening' she has found the situation, Tom asked her to stay on the line.

Tom then spoke to Alex from Uxbridge, and asked whether he could help Smita.

He told Tom that he's "desperately" looking for an administrator to join his estate agency team in West London."

Alex said: "Smita, you said you've been sending everyone your CV, I certainly haven't seen your CV.

"You sound like a promising woman to me!"

Smita then told Tom she would be "happy" to try it.

Read more: Watch: England's knight in armour Charlotte Lynch visits French cafe ahead of World Cup game

