History will judge that Boris 'got the big decisions right', says treasurer of 1922 Committee

By Sophie Barnett

History will judge that Boris Johnson "got the big decisions right", the treasurer of the 1922 Committee Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown has told LBC.

Sir Geoffrey appeared to defend the ousted Prime Minister when quizzed on the level of "damage" his premiership has done to the Conservative Party.

He said that Mr Johnson has been faced with "huge decisions" and on the whole he believes he got them right.

The Conservative MP for The Cotswolds told Swarbrick on Sunday: "I think he was elected with a huge majority to actually reset our relationship with Europe.

"They did the largest trade deal they've ever done with anybody outside the EU.

"He was then beset with a health pandemic that we've not seen the likes of for a century.

"If that wasn't enough, he was then beset with a land war in Europe, the like of which we haven't seen since the Second World War.

"Huge decisions have had to be made and I think, on the whole, when history comes to judge it all, they will judge that on the big picture he made the right decisions."

Sir Geoffrey also hinted at his support for Home Secretary Priti Patel, after it was rumoured she may join the race to become Britain's next prime minister.

"There's some rumour about Priti Patel running for PM, I wonder if that's a name that appeals to you?" Tom asked.

Sir Geoffrey replied with a smile on his face: "I know Priti very well..."

Mr Johnson has said he will remain in his post until a successor is elected, but also pledged not to make any major policy changes.

It has led to fears the government will be in a 'state of paralysis' over the coming months.

Sir Geoffrey said "on behalf of the country" we must get on with the process of selecting a new leader, so the "period of uncertainty is as short as possible".

He told LBC it's imperative the final two candidates are decided in the next 10 days, before Parliament goes into recess for the summer.

The Telegraph reports the 1922 Committee executive are drawing up plans to 'whittle down' the number of Tory candidates, therefore speeding up the process of selection with the aim of having a new Prime Minister in office by September 5.