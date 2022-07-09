Breaking News

Transport secretary Grant Shapps launches Conservative Party leadership bid

Grant Shapps has launched a Conservative Party leadership bid. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

Grant Shapps has launched a Conservative Party leadership bid saying he will end "tactical government by an often distracted centre".

The Transport secretary launched his leadership bid by telling the Sunday Times he was ruling out a general election, and saying he would produce an emergency budget, instructing his chancellor to cut personal tax for the most vulnerable and giving state support to firms with high levels of energy consumption.

He said: "I have not spent the last few turbulent years plotting or briefing against the Prime Minister.

"I have not been mobilising a leadership campaign behind his back. I tell you this: for all his flaws - and who is not flawed? - I like Boris Johnson.

"I have never, for a moment, doubted his love of this country."

Mr Shapps added: "It is easy to criticise Boris after keeping one's head down for years while being happy to benefit from his patronage. I am glad that I did not do that.

"Even as the skies darkened over his premiership, often because of errors committed by him, I hoped he could pull it back. Because in losing him, we would lose a man who makes a unique connection with people."

Four contenders have joined the race to become the next leader of the Conservative party, including former chancellor Rishi Sunak.

Mr Sunak has enjoyed early support from senior Tories such as Oliver Dowden, Liam Fox and Mark Harper.

Attorney General Suella Braverman, chairman of the foreign affairs committee Tom Tugendhat and former equalities minister Kemi Badenoch have also put their names forward for PM.

It comes after Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has ruled himself out of the contest to become the new Conservative leader and Prime Minister, saying his focus is on his current job and "keeping this great country safe".

Mr Wallace wrote on Twitter: "After careful consideration and discussing with colleagues and family, I have taken the decision not to enter the contest for leadership of the Conservative Party.

"I am very grateful to all my parliamentary colleagues and wider members who have pledged support.

"It has not been an easy choice to make, but my focus is on my current job and keeping this great country safe. I wish the very best of luck to all candidates and hope we swiftly return to focusing on the issues that we are all elected to address."

This story is being updated, more follows.