Furious customers fear they've been 'scammed' as Wine Escape room events postponed in Cornwall

25 April 2024, 13:55 | Updated: 25 April 2024, 13:56

A Wine Escape murder mystery event
A Wine Escape murder mystery event. Picture: Wine Escape

By LBC

Customers who booked a murder mystery wine dinner have been left worrying they may have been 'scammed' of hundreds of pounds, after organisers shared an announcement postponing all future events due to "unforeseen challenges".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Angry fans took to social media after discovering that four 'Wine Escape' events which were scheduled to take place in luxury hotels in Cornwall had not actually been organised.

Customers felt let down after being promised "glamour and extravagance" and an "exclusive party" on four consecutive nights at luxury hotels across Cornwall for the cost of £65 per person, or a table of 10 for £635.

However, hotel staff at all four hotels confirmed that organisers had never booked with them, with some requesting their names be removed from the Wine Escapes company website.

This week, in a post on Facebook organisers announced a "temporary suspension of all upcoming Wine Escape events". In an email to customers, organisers added: "This decision was made after exhaustive efforts to resolve unforeseen challenges that have arisen.

Read more: Captain Tom’s daughter Hannah uses her dad’s name to sell family mansion for £2.25 million after spa torn down

Read more: Shoplifting in England and Wales hits highest level in over 20 years as thieves brazenly target stores

"Unfortunately, we are unable to disclose further details regarding the cancellation at this time.

"Please be assured that you will receive a full refund for your tickets. We are currently processing refunds, and you can expect the refund to be credited back to your original payment method within 30 days.

"We sincerely apologise for any disappointment and inconvenience this cancellation has caused, as we acknowledge it is at very short notice. Please know that we explored all possible options to avoid this outcome but ultimately had no alternative."

The Wine Escapes website
The Wine Escapes website. Picture: Wine Escapes

In its description, Wine Escape promises that attendees will: "Step back into the roaring 1920's and enjoy the glamour and extravagance of Hawker Wine Estate.

"You have been invited to an exclusive party hosted by the very wealthy owners, the Von James family. But the celebrations turn sour when a storm of vengeance, lies and deceit ruins the evening. You must stick together, hold your nerve and beat the clock in order to escape Hawker alive…"

Dannii Moss and five friends were among the disappointed customers who had booked tickets for an event on Thursday to celebrate her birthday costing £390.

Writing on Facebook, she said: "So tonight myself, Craig, Amy, Tracey, Paul and Tom were meant to be doing a 1920s wine escape (murder mystery) at St Ives Harbour Hotel, for my birthday.

"Unfortunately after somebody saying it was a scam we rang up the hotel who said the company WINE ESCAPE didn't actually book this event with them, I looked up the next event as there meant to be doing others in other areas, and it seems they enquired with the venues but never actually booked with them.

"So it seems me and my friends as well as many others possibly have been scammed out of £390.. there is no phone number on the website/Facebook or insta but they don't answer emails or messages."

She added: "I want to share so nobody else gets scammed.. I'm devastated as I was looking forward to doing something different, we've all paid out for nice outfits and everything so not just the £390 for the tickets."

One Trustpilot review for the business states: "Wine Escapes looks like a legitimate website but they don’t actually book the venues. The venues know nothing about any events. They do not respond to any messages."

Another says: "SCAM. Paid £383 for table of six. Only to find out the day before the venue never even had a booking."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Maryland Bridge Collapse

First cargo ship passes through new channel after Baltimore bridge collapse

Haiti Security

Ariel Henry resigns as prime minister of Haiti, paving way for new government

Sexual Misconduct-Harvey Weinstein

New York appeals court overturns Harvey Weinstein’s 2020 rape conviction

China Space

China launches three-member Shenzhou-18 crew to its space station

Breaking
Laurence Fox labelled two men "paedophiles" on social media

Laurence Fox ordered to pay £180,000 damages to two people he labelled 'paedophiles' on social media

Harvey Weinstein 2020 rape conviction has been overturned

Harvey Weinstein's 2020 rape conviction overturned as New York court orders retrial in landmark #MeToo case

Orpheus Pledger has been arrested

Home and Away star arrested after sparking three-day manhunt - as footage emerges of alleged assault

Trump Hush Money

Trump will be at hush money trial while Supreme Court hears immunity case

Matty Healy responds to questions about him rumoured inspiration behind Taylor Swift's new album

Matty Healy breaks silence over Taylor Swift's 'diss track' on new album The Tortured Poets Department

Post Office 'complaints handler' chief who 'misled' previous judge insists she did 'nothing wrong' in Horizon scandal

Post Office 'complaints handler' chief who 'misled' previous judge insists she did 'nothing wrong' in Horizon scandal

Teachers Liz Hopkin (L) and Fiona Elias (R) were stabbed at the school in Wales

Teachers knifed in Wales attack released from hospital as school remains closed

India Restaurant Fire

Fire ravages restaurant and hotel in eastern India, killing six people

Ryanair is among multiple airlines forced to cancel flights on Thursday

Ryanair cancels hundreds of flights because of air traffic control strikes, with up to 50,000 passengers affected

Turkey Rail Crash Trial

Turkish rail officials jailed over crash that left 25 dead

Israel Palestinians Six Months Photo Gallery

Israeli strikes in Rafah kill at least five as ship comes under attack in Gulf

Captain Tom's daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore is using pictures of her lockdown hero father to sell family's £2.25m Bedfordshire mansion

Captain Tom’s daughter Hannah uses her dad’s name to sell family mansion for £2.25 million after spa torn down

Latest News

See more Latest News

Two of the Household Cavalry horses are 'in serious condition' and there are concerns they may never fully recover

'Seriously injured' horses undergo emergency operations after London rampage - as one recovers in equine hospital
Waitrose is recalling a popular item

Waitrose issues urgent 'do not eat' notice on popular food item that 'may contain blue cloth'
Runaway Household Cavalry horse ‘Vida’ has ‘history of being spooked and kicked solder in the head during coronation'

Runaway Household Cavalry horse ‘Vida’ has ‘history of being spooked and kicked soldier in head during coronation'
Police in Ammanford, Carmarthenshire, after an arrest has been made and three people have been injured at the school

Teenage boy arrested over firearms incident hours after Wales school stabbing left two teachers and pupil injured
Scotland's First Minister Humza Yousaf called an emergency meeting of his Cabinet on Thursday morning amid mounting tensions

Power-sharing deal between the SNP and Greens in Scotland collapses

Two London shops being brazenly targeted by shoplifters

Shoplifting in England and Wales hits highest level in over 20 years as thieves brazenly target stores
Belgium NATO Anniversary

Poland ‘wants to be among countries setting the EU agenda’

The Moulin Rouge windmill has been damaged

Mystery as famous Moulin Rouge windmill blades collapse overnight onto Paris street

Labour will be 'more pro-business than Tony Blair', shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves vowes

Labour will be 'more pro-business than Tony Blair', shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves vowes

US China Blinken

Blinken raises Chinese trade practices in meetings with officials in Shanghai

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Paolo Liuzzi has died

Princess Beatrice's ex-boyfriend found dead in hotel of suspected drug overdose after 'amassing big gambling debts'
Amy Dowden revealed Princess Kate’s sweet message of support to her after she shared her cancer diagnosis last year.

Amy Dowden reveals Princess Kate’s sweet message of support to her after she shared cancer diagnosis last year
King Charles awarded Kate with a new title.

King Charles honours Princess Kate with new title to thank her for taking on 'more responsibilities'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit