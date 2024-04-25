Furious customers fear they've been 'scammed' as Wine Escape room events postponed in Cornwall

A Wine Escape murder mystery event. Picture: Wine Escape

By LBC

Customers who booked a murder mystery wine dinner have been left worrying they may have been 'scammed' of hundreds of pounds, after organisers shared an announcement postponing all future events due to "unforeseen challenges".

Angry fans took to social media after discovering that four 'Wine Escape' events which were scheduled to take place in luxury hotels in Cornwall had not actually been organised.

Customers felt let down after being promised "glamour and extravagance" and an "exclusive party" on four consecutive nights at luxury hotels across Cornwall for the cost of £65 per person, or a table of 10 for £635.

However, hotel staff at all four hotels confirmed that organisers had never booked with them, with some requesting their names be removed from the Wine Escapes company website.

This week, in a post on Facebook organisers announced a "temporary suspension of all upcoming Wine Escape events". In an email to customers, organisers added: "This decision was made after exhaustive efforts to resolve unforeseen challenges that have arisen.

"Unfortunately, we are unable to disclose further details regarding the cancellation at this time.

"Please be assured that you will receive a full refund for your tickets. We are currently processing refunds, and you can expect the refund to be credited back to your original payment method within 30 days.

"We sincerely apologise for any disappointment and inconvenience this cancellation has caused, as we acknowledge it is at very short notice. Please know that we explored all possible options to avoid this outcome but ultimately had no alternative."

The Wine Escapes website. Picture: Wine Escapes

In its description, Wine Escape promises that attendees will: "Step back into the roaring 1920's and enjoy the glamour and extravagance of Hawker Wine Estate.

"You have been invited to an exclusive party hosted by the very wealthy owners, the Von James family. But the celebrations turn sour when a storm of vengeance, lies and deceit ruins the evening. You must stick together, hold your nerve and beat the clock in order to escape Hawker alive…"

Dannii Moss and five friends were among the disappointed customers who had booked tickets for an event on Thursday to celebrate her birthday costing £390.

Writing on Facebook, she said: "So tonight myself, Craig, Amy, Tracey, Paul and Tom were meant to be doing a 1920s wine escape (murder mystery) at St Ives Harbour Hotel, for my birthday.

"Unfortunately after somebody saying it was a scam we rang up the hotel who said the company WINE ESCAPE didn't actually book this event with them, I looked up the next event as there meant to be doing others in other areas, and it seems they enquired with the venues but never actually booked with them.

"So it seems me and my friends as well as many others possibly have been scammed out of £390.. there is no phone number on the website/Facebook or insta but they don't answer emails or messages."

She added: "I want to share so nobody else gets scammed.. I'm devastated as I was looking forward to doing something different, we've all paid out for nice outfits and everything so not just the £390 for the tickets."

One Trustpilot review for the business states: "Wine Escapes looks like a legitimate website but they don’t actually book the venues. The venues know nothing about any events. They do not respond to any messages."

Another says: "SCAM. Paid £383 for table of six. Only to find out the day before the venue never even had a booking."