Tom Swarbrick: Liz Truss' resignation is 'a small ramp' in the Tory Party's downhill journey

By Madeleine Wilson

This is the the Conservative Party's "next step" into opposition, Tom Swarbrick has said after Liz Truss has resigned as Prime minister.

This comes as Liz Truss resigns as Prime Minister after 45 days making her the shortest serving PM in history after mini-budget chaos and Tory in-fighting.

The latest odds for the next Conservative leader this afternoon were: Rishi Sunak: 6/4; Penny Mordaunt: 4/1; Jeremy Hunt: 8/1; Ben Wallace: 10/1; and Boris Johnson at 13/1.

Mr Johnson, who was forced out of Downing Street in the summer, is planning to stand as he thinks it would be ‘in the national interest,’ according to the Times.

Tom told listeners Liz Truss' time as Prime minister will only be seen as "a small ramp" on the Tory Party's "downhill journey".

He continued: "People don't want borrowing for tax cuts.

"People don't want enormous spending cuts for tax cuts.

"You don't want deregulation that affords you less protection to your rights.

"People cannot take, especially at this time, Kamikaze, Hail Mary governing."

Tom proceeded to tell listeners what the UK needs is realism and since 2016 the Conservative Party hasn't been "operating in the real world".

He concluded: "Whilst it's definitely over for Liz Truss, I think this is just the next step to the Conservative Party's journey into opposition.