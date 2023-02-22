British state more guilty than Shamima Begum, says David Davis MP

22 February 2023, 18:00 | Updated: 22 February 2023, 18:03

By Hannah Holland

Conservative MP David Davis has claimed that the case of Shamima Begum is a "failure of state" and that British authorities are "more guilty" than the 23-year-old.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Speaking to Tom Swarbrick, Tory MP David Davis shared his belief that the British state were at fault over the case of Shamima Begum.

Shamima Begum, 23, lost her legal challenge over the decision to deprive her of her British citizenship, which was revoked on national security grounds by then-home secretary Sajid Javid after she was found, nine months pregnant, in a Syrian refugee camp in February 2019.

Mr Davis said: “the people more guilty of misbehaviour in this are our own authorities rather than Shamim Begum."

Clarifying that he was "not fond of the lady", he shared he doesn't agree that she is "guilty of a crime or threat to our safety", adding that it was wrong to deny her the right that "everyone born in Britain should have".

Tom Swarbrick quizzed the MP, asking: “What crimes do you think the British state may have committed?”

Mr Davis stated that the British state had "allowed" a trafficker to "take someone for a brutal purpose" - as a "sex slave to terrorists".

“We’ve allowed that to happen", he continued before explaining that it was a "failure of state" as "British agencies knew about it when it was happening or very shortly thereafter".

Tom probed the MP for Haltemprice and Howden, asking if the supposed 'failure of state' was a “bigger failure than joining a terrorist organisation".

Mr Davis struck back: "Joining? You think joining? Did she sign up to carry bombs for them?"

He added: "She’s a sex slave, that’s what she’s been and we shouldn’t lose sight of that."

"We are such a fragile society that we can’t take somebody back and rehabilitate them?"

Begum was 15 when she travelled from Bethnal Green, east London, through Turkey and into territory controlled by Islamic State (IS) with two other schoolgirls in 2015.

Her British citizenship was revoked on national security grounds shortly after she was found in the refugee camp in Syria.She has been locked in a legal battle with the Government ever since in an attempt to get her citizenship restored.

READ MORE: ISIS bride Shamima Begum will not return to UK after losing bid to have British citizenship returned

READ MORE: Shamima Begum: ‘I’m just so much more than ISIS’

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Gina Davidson

Could Ash Regan split the vote in the race for SNP leader and end up victorious? Right now, it seems possible

20 mins ago

Andrew Marr on LBC on Wednesday evening

Andrew Marr: 'How real is Russia's nuclear threat?'

1 hour ago

Shelagh Fogarty: Ukraine becoming a neo-Nazi state is 'nonsense'

Caller tells Shelagh Fogarty he wants Russia to win the war

3 hours ago

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Best of 2022: Caller's electricity bill shoots up from £22 a month to £50 a month

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller describes his 'ridiculous' energy bills rise

1 month ago

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

1 month ago

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

1 month ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Shamima Begum used the media, MI5 have claimed

ISIS bride Shamima Begum accused of making 'self-serving' PR attempts by MI5 as she is blocked from coming to the UK
The Russian Ambassador to the UK has told Andrew Marr that "we are at the start of a difficult 10 years" of global insecurity as the first anniversary of the conflict in Ukraine nears.

'We are at the start of a difficult 10 years': Russian Ambassador to UK warns of global insecurity ahead
A woman was "barred" from buying 100 cucumbers

Mum, 49, slams Lidl for 'barring' her from buying 100 cucumbers for juice business as supermarkets ration fruit and veg
Police have said they are making enquiries after TV presenter Dan Walker was knocked off his bike by a car on Monday.

Police say 'enquiries ongoing' after TV presenter Dan Walker hit by car while riding bike

Kevin Spaine, 43, who delivered the line "Accrington Stanley, who are they?" in a famous 1989 advert for the Milk Marketing Board, was jailed for life.

'Accrington Stanley, who are they?': Famous milk ad boy jailed for murder

US President Joe Biden has said Vladimir Putin made a "big mistake" by announcing he would suspend Russia's participation in the last remaining nuclear arms treaty between the two countries.

Putin made ‘big mistake’ in suspending last nuclear arms treaty between the two countries, Joe Biden says
A high school student has stabbed their teacher to death in a school in southwestern France on Wednesday.

Teacher stabbed to death by pupil 'possessed by the devil' in classroom in France

A serial killer-obsessed woman who stabbed her on-off boyfriend to death has been jailed for life

Serial killer-obsessed woman, 27, jailed for life after stabbing her on-off boyfriend to death
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 22/02 | Watch Again

James O'brien brands Johnson 'a bare faced liar' after Brexit comments

James O'Brien brands Boris Johnson 'a bare faced liar' after NI protocol remarks