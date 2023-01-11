Shamima Begum: ‘I’m just so much more than ISIS’

11 January 2023, 10:51 | Updated: 11 January 2023, 11:12

Shamima Begum says she understands public anger but ‘is not a bad person’
Shamima Begum says she understands public anger but ‘is not a bad person’. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Shamima Begum has insisted she is ‘so much more than ISIS' in a new series of interviews.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

In the new 10-part podcast where she ‘retraces her journey’ she also reveals she packed her suitcase with mint Aero chocolate because she couldn’t find it in Syria.

The podcast, by the BBC, has been criticised over ‘giving terrorists a platform’ and the corporation has been accused of ‘wasting licence fee payers’ money’.

But the BBC said the podcasts would give her ‘full account’ of what really happened and defended it as a 'robust, public interest investigation'. 

At 15, Begum and her school friends Kadiza Sultana, 15, and Amira Abase, 16, fled London to join ISIS.

She was later found in a refugee camp in 2019 and had her British citizenship withdrawn.

Read more: Met Chief told LBC Shamima Begum should not return to UK - but ex-MI6 chief claims she poses 'bigger risk' in Syria

Read more: Shamima Begum's mother Asma says her 'world fell apart' when she ran away to join ISIS

Shamima Begum previously speaking from the camp in Syria.
Shamima Begum previously speaking from the camp in Syria. Picture: ITV

In the first episode of the podcast, the 23-year-old described packing her bags with mint chocolate before heading to Syria to join the terror group.

She shares details of her journey to Syria, and how she was given instructions by IS members as well as researching information herself ahead of the trip.

Begum and her friends also game-planned for different scenarios in case they were quizzed or caught out.

She said she accepts she joined the cult but believes public anger aimed at her is actually towards ISIS.

“When they think of ISIS they think of me because I've been put on the media so much but what was there to obsess over?” Begum said.

“We went to ISIS, that was it. It was over, it was over and done with.”

Begum said at the time she was “not thinking” but was still “kind of relieved” that it could be the last time she saw the UK.

However, she told journalist Josh Baker that now being stuck in a refugee camp in northern Syria is “worse than a prison”.

“I think it's because at least with prison sentences you know that there will be an end but here you don't know if there's going to be an end,” she said.

The series is intended to “separate fact from fiction”.

Other topics covered include how Begum got to Syria and what did she did when she got there.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

FAA Outage

US authority lifts grounding order on flights after computer outage

Jill Biden

Jill Biden set for surgery to remove lesion above right eye

The Tesla came to an abrupt stop on the San Francisco Bay Bridge

Watch shocking moment Self-driving Tesla stops abruptly on road leading to eight car pile-up

NHS nurse

NHS nurse strike dates: When are nurses going on strike in 2023?

The man was stabbed outside an Aldi

Shopper, 62, 'stabbed for his groceries' in Manchester as police launch manhunt for knifemen

Yemen air strike wreckage

UK and US supplied arms that killed civilians in Yemen, report says

Germany Coal Protest

Police bid to clear activists from German village condemned in favour of mine

Plane stock

All departing US flights grounded after FAA computer outage

Anne and the Cypriot foreign minister

Princess Royal visits British peacekeepers on Cyprus

Weather warnings are in place until 5pm tomorrow

More than 130 flood alerts in place as heavy rain moves south with 9cm expected in some areas

Rishi Sunak has finally answered the question on whether he uses private healthcare

Rishi Sunak admits to using private healthcare but says he's registered to NHS GP

Plane comes in to land

US flights delayed amid aviation authority computer outage

Andrew Tate

Andrew Tate loses appeal against asset seizures in Romania

Royal Mail post man walking

When are the next Royal Mail postal strikes?

Space station

Russia to launch new capsule to return space station crew

Andrew Bridgen has had the Conservative Party whip removed

Jewish groups condemn Andrew Bridgen over 'irresponsible' comparison between Covid vaccine rollout and the Holocaust

Latest News

See more Latest News

West Midlands Ambulance Service

Coach hits motorway bridge leaving 12 people injured in hospital

Nepal Rally

Thousands rally in Nepal to seek restoration of monarchy

Ambulance staff and paramedics on strike

When is the next ambulance strike date and what's the latest in pay negotiations?

Passengers have reported being stranded on planes on the tarmac at airports in the US

All flights across US grounded leaving thousands stranded after computer glitch

Women's football team

Afghan women barred from sport face Taliban intimidation

Ambulance strike in Waterloo December 21, 2022

Health unions announce mass boycott of NHS pay review body amid widespread strikes

Ambulances on strike at emergency departments

What calls will ambulance services respond to when on strike?

A soldier at the Gare du Nord station

Attacker shot by police after six stabbed at Paris train station

Just Stop Oil protests will resume in 2023

Just Stop Oil plan new campaign of disruption in 2023 - and could target the King's Coronation and strike days
SF gallery owner sprays homeless woman

Art gallery owner unrepentant after hosing down homeless woman lying outside

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

ONS

Health Sec Steve Barclay refuses to accept damming ONS report claiming 1,000 excess NHS deaths
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/01 | Watch Again

Diane Abbott on toxic Westminster culture

Diane Abbott: Something must be done about toxic Westminster culture pushing women out of politics
Meat production is unsustainable

Mosa Meat's Dr Joshua Flack says current methods of meat production are not sustainable

'Complete carnage' in A&E

Caller astonished by 'complete carnage' he witnessed in A&E

Caller fumes at governments use of term 'economically inactive'

Caller fumes at government's use of term 'economically inactive'

‘It’s like a Russian doll of injustice!’: James O’Brien weighs up right to strike with workers being threatened with the sack

'It's Russian doll of injustice!': James O’Brien reacts to proposed anti-strike legislation
A caller shared her experience of being attacked by a dog

‘I could see the inside of my leg’: Caller shares terrifying story of being ‘dragged around’ in horrific dog attack
Grant Shapps

Grant Shapps claims he's been living in Mick Lynch's head 'rent-free' amid ongoing rail strikes
The Business Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Grant Shapps defends 'difficult decision' to 'scale back' energy support for businesses

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit