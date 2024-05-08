Mrs Hinch shares 'deep unimaginable pain' after father dies suddenly in his sleep

Sophie Hinchliffe shared her pain over the death of her father. Picture: Alamy/Instagram

By Emma Soteriou

Mrs Hinch has shared her "deep unimaginable pain" after her father died suddenly in his sleep.

The star, whose real name is Sophie Hinchliffe, revealed her father Alan had died at the end of April.

She shared a gallery of images on Instagram of them together over the years, from her with him as a child to them together on her wedding day.

It came after she revealed last year that he had been hospitalised with respiratory issues.

Hinchliffe said: "25th April 2024. My precious Dad passed suddenly but so peacefully whilst he slept.

"My life, our whole world, has been turned upside down. A deep unimaginable pain I cannot put into words.

"My loving Dad, your workshop is locked up and I sleep with the key. I promise to keep your workshop dream going.

"Until we meet and sing together again. Goodnight Dad. My absolute king. Your Bubberloo."

She then shared the quote: "Grief, I’ve learned, is really just love. It’s all the love you want to give, but cannot. All that unspent love gathers up in the corners of your eyes, the lump in your throat, and in that hollow part of your chest. Grief is just love with no place to go."

Hinchliffe did not reveal the cause of death in the statement.

Speaking in 2023, she said her father had "never been blessed, shall we say, with fantastic health - from his chest, his lungs, his heart".

She said at the time: "I just want him to be happy."