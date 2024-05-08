Banned Premier League star spotted ‘grafting’ in hi-vis jacket in ‘random side quest’

Banned Premier League star Sandro Tonali was spotted ‘grafting’ in a hi-vis jacket. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Banned Premier League star Sandro Tonali has been pictured in a high-vis vest and hard hat apparently working alongside engineers.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Newcastle star, 23, has not played since October after being handed a ten-month ban by the Italian FA for breaching betting regulations.

In a picture posted online yesterday, Tonali could be seen wearing a hi-vis jacket and helmet.

The post said: "@sandrotonali hard at graft."

Another post said: “Sandro Tonali out here doing side quests #NUFC”.

Sandro Tonali out here doing side quests #NUFC pic.twitter.com/sUUgmCORo3 — Murph (@NUFCMurph) May 7, 2024

One post read: “Sandro Tonali has been pictured today working alongside Shepherd Offshore engineers on the banks of the River Tyne.

"Keeping himself busy."

Last week he was handed a further two-month suspended ban after admitting breaches of the FA’s betting rules.

He was ordered to pay a £20,000 fine and given a warning over future conduct.

A Newcastle statement read: "NUFC midfielder Sandro Tonali has been given a suspended two-month ban from competitive football by an independent Regulatory Commission after self- declaring breaches of FA Betting Rules.

"He has also been fined £20,000 and warned by the FA as to his future conduct.

"The banning period is fully suspended for the duration of the 2024/25 season, meaning he will be available to return to competitive football upon the conclusion of an existing ten-month sanction imposed by the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) on 27 October 2023.

"Provided that he does not commit any further breach of the FA Betting Rules during the suspension period, Sandro will not serve any part of the two-month sanction.

"As acknowledged by the FA in the independent Regulatory Commission’s written reasons, the level of assistance Sandro has provided by self-referring and fully cooperating with a subsequent investigation is extraordinary and unprecedented.

"Sandro made full admissions as to his betting activity, and did so in circumstances where there was no other evidence to support misconduct proceedings.

"Sandro is continuing to follow a therapeutic plan and educational programme with the club's full support and will continue to train with his team-mates."