'Is it not completely mental?': Tom Swarbrick astonished as schools shut due to crumble-risk concrete before new term

1 September 2023, 13:29

Tom Swarbrick 'astonished' at delayed notice of school closures over concrete safety

Madeleine Wilson

By Madeleine Wilson

Tom shares his 'astonishment' as school classrooms are forced to close due to concrete safety concerns, branding it another example of 'crumbling Britain'.

Tom Swarbrick delivered this monologue following the news that school buildings in England are being forced to close if they were made with concrete prone to collapsing.

More than 100 schools are confirmed to have been contacted so far ahead of the new academic year.

Tom said: "Is this not another example of crumbling Britain?

"This time, it is in part, the timing of the announcement that is astonishing to me, given that on Monday millions of children will head back to school.

"It's not like there's been a six-week holiday or something in which this news could have been announced.

"Imagine allowing it to get this bad."

Read more: School classrooms in England forced to close if they were made with certain type of concrete prone to collapsing

It comes after a June report found that the risk of injury or death from a school building collapse was "very likely and critical".

However, the Department for Education (DfE) has not given a timeline for replacing the RAAC.

Tom continued: "We are having to close down classrooms, not this time because of an airborne virus, but because no one is quite sure that the building won't collapse on top of the children who are being taught inside them.

"And you're being told this less than a week before they go back.

He concluded: "Is it not completely mental?"

Read more: Asbestos death toll at more than 10,000 - and thousands of school buildings still contain killer material

Exam results

Equation sheets given to GCSE cohort in attempt lessen reduced grade inflation blow, schools minister says

Crime commentator on Adam Provan

Internal review of rapist ex-Met officer is the equivalent of 'marking your own homework', says crime commentator

Education Secretary discuss new Eton free schools on LBC

‘Bailed out by Eton’: Education Secretary discusses new free schools with Tom Swarbrick

Lucy Letby: We have to know what went so 'catastrophically wrong' says Tom Swarbrick

Exclusive
Lord Edward Garnier has called for a public inquiry into Andrew Malkinson's case

Top lawyer blasts Andrew Malkinson rape case as the 'worst miscarriage of justice of the 21st century'

Suella Barge

Suella Braverman can't be blamed for housing migrants on barge with Legionella, ConservativeHome editor says

Tom Swarbrick on mortgages

It would be 'manifestly unfair' to use taxpayers' money to subsidise mortgages, Tom Swarbrick says

Tom Swarbrick

'It's a case of Ulez you lose', Tom Swarbrick tells Tory chairman as Conservatives retain Uxbridge seat

Tom on JSO

'Am I complicit in a Holocaust?' asks Tom Swarbrick, as Just Stop Oil compares oil and gas giants to Nazis

Tom and Energy Secretary

Blocking all new North Sea oil and gas projects is 'absurd' and puts UK at 'behest of Putin' says Energy Secretary

Tom and Nuclear Minister

Conservatives are 'committed to fighting and winning' the Rwanda case, says Nuclear Minister

Sir Mark Rowley said there would be more 'visible' policing on the streets of London

More 'visible' policing on London's streets to help restore trust, Met Chief tells LBC

Tom Swarbrick and Minister for higher education

Higher Education Minister expands on recruitment limits on 'Mickey Mouse' degrees

Tom Swarbrick

'We need to get Ukraine in as soon as possible': Ex-Defence Secretary disappointed by Ukraine's Nato delay

'Absolutely shocking' that teachers' pay deal may not be funded with new money, says Tom Swarbrick

Steve Backshall

'It's a crime': Naturalist Steve Backshall's damning verdict on Thames Water

