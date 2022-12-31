Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick calls out Liz Truss for her deceptive hustings performance

31 December 2022, 16:30

By Hannah Holland

This is the moment in September 2022 when Tom Swarbrick called out Liz Truss for pandering to audience members during her final hustings against Rishi Sunak.

LBC will be with you across the festive period with a range of special shows and guests - you can listen live on Global Player.

When Liz Truss took on Rishi Sunak in their final debate during the Tory leadership race back in September, Tom accused Ms. Truss of "nodding along" to audience members' requests.

“Liz Truss is in the mode of saying yes to looking at everything because why wouldn’t she?”, Tom reasoned.

He continued: “They’re Conservative members, they’re going to vote for her.”

Thank you for listening to LBC through the year. Have a great Christmas and a Happy New Year.

Best Of LBC

See more Best Of LBC

Iain Dale Best of 2022

Best of 2022: Iain Dale brands this caller a 'natural born idiot' for criticising Boris Johnson's visit to Volodymyr Zelenskyy

8 hours ago

shelagh christmas

Best of 2022: Shelagh Fogarty can't help but laugh at Met Police statement over No.10 parties

1 day ago

James O'Brien Christmas

Best of 2022: James O'Brien says that his 'job is harder than manual labour'

1 day ago

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller 'will never vote for the Tories again'

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller 'will never vote for the Tories again'

2 days ago

Iain Dale Best of 2022

Best of 2022: Jeremy Corbyn should 'take a lot of the blame' for Boris Johnson's conduct, says caller

2 days ago

Shelagh best 2022

Best of 2022: Shelagh Fogarty caller slams previous caller's outrage over the rail strikes in spiralling takedown

3 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Benedict Cumberbatch played the role of plantation owner William Ford in the 2012 film 12 Years A Slave

Benedict Cumberbatch targeted as Barbados seeks reparations from descendants of slave owners
Police are investigating the fatal stabbing of a man in south London

Murder investigation launched after man, 29, stabbed to death in Peckham Rye park

At least one person has died from the attack

At least one dead and dozens injured as Russia targets Kyiv in New Year's Eve missile attack
Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses and information following a fatal collision on Christmas Day in Edgware.

Four men arrested after woman, 22, killed in Christmas Day crash

Putin's 'moon-shaped face' in early 2022 was a sign of side effects, it's claimed.

Putin launched Ukraine invasion 'while suffering with megalomania from cancer drugs'

US news anchor Barbara Walters

Trailblazing US news anchor Barbara Walters dies aged 93

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI has died days after Pope Francis called for prayers

'One of the greatest theologians': World leaders pay tribute to former Pope Benedict XVI after his death aged 95
Pele will lie on the Santos pitch for 24 hours

Pelé will be buried in 14-floor 'super-cemetery' with a museum and waterfall after lying-in-state on football pitch
Sangita Awards Consultant

Sangita Myska challenges awards consultant about Honours list nomination process

‘Permanent psychodrama’: Tory MP William Wragg shares impact of politics on his ‘depressive state’

‘Permanent psychodrama’: Tory MP William Wragg shares impact of politics on his ‘depressive state’