Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick calls out Liz Truss for her deceptive hustings performance

By Hannah Holland

This is the moment in September 2022 when Tom Swarbrick called out Liz Truss for pandering to audience members during her final hustings against Rishi Sunak.

When Liz Truss took on Rishi Sunak in their final debate during the Tory leadership race back in September, Tom accused Ms. Truss of "nodding along" to audience members' requests.

“Liz Truss is in the mode of saying yes to looking at everything because why wouldn’t she?”, Tom reasoned.

He continued: “They’re Conservative members, they’re going to vote for her.”

