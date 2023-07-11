'We need to get Ukraine in as soon as possible': Ex-Defence Secretary disappointed by Ukraine's Nato delay

11 July 2023, 22:09

By Maddie Wilson

Former Tory Defence Secretary Sir Michael Fallon shared his despondency with Europe's decision to delay Ukraine's entry into Nato.

Former Defence Secretary Sir Michael Fallon told Tom Swarbrick about his disappointment with Europe's decision to delay Ukraine's entry to Nato, saying that the right time is now.

The call comes after Ukraine will join Nato when "allies agree and conditions are met", the military alliance's secretary general has said.

Jens Stoltenberg, speaking at the Nato summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, said members are admitted based on conditions, not timelines.

Mr Fallon said: "Look at what Ukraine is doing, Ukraine is defending Europe.

"It's defending Europe's values and Ukraine is defending Nato's values and standing up to aggression to a country that's trying to change it's borders by force.

"We need to get Ukraine in as soon as possible."

It comes after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hit out at Nato ahead of the summit, blasting blasted allies for failing to set a firm timeline for his country to join the alliance.

His outburst came hours after Nato announced a breakthrough that would allow it to admit Sweden as its 32nd member, the second new arrival since Russia began its invasion of its neighbour last year.

Mr Fallon went on to say: "It's absolutely clear to me that Putin would not have done this if Ukraine had been inside Nato right from the start."

