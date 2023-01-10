Mosa Meat's Dr Joshua Flack says current methods of meat production are not sustainable

10 January 2023, 17:58

By Grace Parsons

Head of Cell Biology Dr Joshua Flack says current methods of meat production are "really not sustainable".

Mosa Meat's Head of Cell Biology Dr Joshua Flack joined Tom Swarbrick in the latest episode of The People Who Will Change the World. He spoke about the unsustainable production of meat worldwide and gave insight into how Mosa Meat tackling this issue.

Dr Joshua Flack told Tom: "The current methods of meat production worldwide are really not sustainable. Worldwide demand for meat is increasing, it's going to be up 70% on top of current rates by 2050."

He explained: "Lots of meat, especially beef, is some of the most climate damaging food there is. That's in terms of carbon emission, land usage, water usage and the associated implications."

"Meat is really tasty and people don't want to stop eating it. There's cultural reasons, there's dietary reasons. People want to keep eating it, we can't keep producing it without destroying the planet.

"That's where we come in, we want to try to produce the same tasty meat...but without the planetary and associated downsides."

You can listen to full episodes of the People Who Will Change the World via Global Player and on LBC's YouTube channel.

