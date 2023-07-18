Conservatives are 'committed to fighting and winning' the Rwanda case, says Nuclear Minister

18 July 2023, 11:16

Conservatives are 'committed to fighting and winning' the Rwanda case says the Nuclear Minister

By Anna Fox

As the Government sees off the final opposition to the Illegal Migration Bill, the Nuclear Minister asserts his confidence in the Government's next steps to peruse the Rwanda plan.

The Illegal Migration Bill is set to become law after the government won a final series of votes in the Lords. The legislation is central to the prime minister's pledge to stop small boats crossing the English Channel.

Tom Swarbrick began by questioning the Minister for Nuclear and Networks on the Rwanda Plan, stating: "So by the time of the election, will the boats have been stopped?"

Replying to himself, Tom said: "The answer is no idea, isn't it?"

Andrew Bowie told Tom, the Tories are "committed to stopping the boats" adding "We are committed to ensuring that no innocent lives are lost at sea, nor that nobody is put in danger by these vicious and pernicious gangs who are trading in human life".

Continuing, Mr Bowie said: "It's essential that we free up the space in the asylum system for genuine asylum seekers and refugees to come into this country and that is why we're taking the action that we are".

The Nuclear Minister also asserted: "The Labour Party that up until the very last night in the House of Lords, they were still voting against our plans with no alternatives".

In a late-night debate in the House of Lords, peers rejected attempts to reinsert time limits on child detention and modern slavery protections.

The bill will now go for royal assent and become law.

Tom questioned Mr Bowie on the Rwanda plan asserting: "There's no guarantee your plan will stop the boats?"

Mr Bowie replied to Tom saying: "We are determined to stop the boats, and frankly, I don't see any option being put forward by anybody else".

READ MORE: Barge to house asylum seekers docks in Dorset as protesters gather on the quayside

Sir Mark Rowley joins Tom Swarbrick

Read More: First small boat migrants arrive at former RAF base - look inside the camp set to house 1,700 people by autumn

The first asylum seekers are expected to board the Bibby Stockholm later this month.

No10. has defended the use of barges to house migrants - insisting it is a cheaper alternative to accommodating them in hotels.

Continuing he added: "This is going to work, and we are committed to fighting and winning the case in the Supreme Court, which allow us to proceed with our Rwanda plan".

Mr Bowie told Tom Swarbrick that to stop the boats, "We need to make it a deterrent for people to come to this country illegally".

"We need to make a deterrent for these traffickers in human life to put people's lives in danger"

Disagreeing with the Nuclear Minister, Tom said: "The amendments made to this bill, will make it easier for traffickers and will stop those who do the trafficking from being prosecuted".

Maintaining his views, Mr Bowie said he "didn't agree" adding "I think what we've got right now is a bill that will deliver for the British people that will seek to stop the boats".

He added: "When we get the Rwanda plan moving, I think that we will have a situation where people will be prevented and deterred from coming to this country illegally".

Their conversation fell as the controversial barge that is set to accommodate 500 asylum seekers has arrived in Dorset

