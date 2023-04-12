New mum's German fiancé barred from living in the UK due to post-Brexit visa process

By Grace Parsons

Journalist Annabel Elliot Fenwick's German fiancé has been banned from living in the UK, despite the couple having a new baby, due to post-Brexit visas.

With many Europeans struggling to obtain post-Brexit visas, journalist Annabel Elliot Fenwick revealed that her German fiancé has been barred from living in the UK with her and her 8-month-old son.

The journalist told Tom Swarbrick: "It seems ridiculous given that I've just had a baby and obviously he's the breadwinner at the moment. But they won't let us combine our income because he doesn't earn it in the UK and obviously he can't because they won't give him a visa."

"I couldn't quite believe this situation and I spoke to two immigration lawyers, who both said that my only chance was to make a Human Rights claim - which would cost about £5000 and take about a year and not even definitely be successful.

"They said there was absolutely no way around it."

Tom asked: "Do you know what you would have to earn in order for an application to be granted?"

Ms Elliot Fenwick replied: "It's about £22,500 profit, which I did not make whilst on maternity leave... I'm a full time mother, so it's not easy."

Responding to Tom's query about a pre-settled status, the journalist explained: "We met too late. We met post-Brexit and post the deadline. That deadline was 2020 and we met in 2020 so it was too late for that."

