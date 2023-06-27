'It's ridiculous!': Tom Swarbrick reacts to £169,000 estimated cost of deporting migrants from Home Office data

27 June 2023, 21:18

Tom Swarbrick reacts to data from Home Office which revealed true cost of deporting migrants

By Grace Parsons

After reports show that Suella Braverman's Rwanda policy would cost £169,000 per person, Tom Swarbrick argues the government need to 'look elsewhere' to resolve the migrant crisis.

On Thursday, the Court of Appeal is set to rule on whether it is legal to deport people seeking asylum, including women and children, to Rwanda.

Tom Swarbrick reacted to the latest data revealed by the Home Office: "As you know, one of its promises is to stop the boats. So far, the numbers this year are 16% below what they were this time last year. But they are by no means stopped. The papers today are full of the government's own assessment of the plan.

"It says it has to stop the boats. The reality is the government has absolutely no idea how much this plan will cost the taxpayer, their best guess is a staggering £169,000 per person."

READ MORE: Senior Tory slams Braverman's Rwanda scheme after report claiming it will cost £169k per migrant

Tom went on to say: "You tell the country this is one of your top priorities, a flagship policy that your home secretary dreams of being able to enact. But despite telling people you're going to do this, you have no idea of whether it is legal and no idea of what it will cost.

"The disconnect between the seriousness with which they tell you they are taking the issues of small boats and the seriousness of the actual plan they have to deliver it is staggering.

"I maintain this Rwanda policy will end up living solely in the mind of Suella Braverman, because surely there is no way that even the most hardened Rwanda plan supporter would stomach spending £169,000 per person."

Tom concluded: "Forget the ethics of it, forget the practicality. Forget even the legality. Just on the cash, would you say the government needs to look elsewhere to get this resolved? Because £169,000 per person is ridiculous."

READ MORE: 'Just give them half and they'll go away happy': Nick Ferrari reacts to Rwanda plan £170k per migrant cost

More Tom Swarbrick

See more More Tom Swarbrick

Tom and Zoe

Migration Policy Expert condemns Greek authorities for 'practically murdering' migrants

Tom

Tom Swarbrick caller proposes 'radical' solution to mortgage crisis by 'taking interest rates out entirely'

Chris Brown was initially signed up to join the expedition.

Friend of Hamish Harding paid £110,000 to join Titanic submarine expedition but pulled out over ‘safety concerns’

Tom and Caller on mortgages

Tories are going to 'collapse the economy' says Tom Swarbrick caller as mortgage bill support is scrapped

Junior Doctor defends attending a wedding instead of going to a picket line

'You are the face of this': Tom Swarbrick interrogates BMA leader on picket line absence

Tom and Rachel Reeves

Labour's green pledge delayed due to 'mess' Tories made of the economy, Rachel Reeves tells LBC

Women express outrage as mum-of-three jailed for taking abortion pills after legal limit

'Shame on her midwife!': Women outraged after mum-of-three jailed for taking abortion pills after legal limit

Tom Swarbrick brands school selection based on religion as 'ridiculous'.

'This is nonsense': Tom Swarbrick criticises faith selective schools

UCU GC Jo Grady

Marking boycott may run past September, university union leader tells Tom Swarbrick

Emily Thornberry, Sir Keir Starmer and Tom Swarbrick

Emily Thornberry: Labour will rectify ‘mess’ Tory government have made if voted in at next General Election

Tom Swarbrick criticises Keir Starmer's U-turn on free university tuition

'It's Johnsonian levels of cakeism': Tom Swarbrick calls out Keir Starmer's U-turn on free tuition

'I was even ignoring my family': Leading human perception expert compares the addictive nature of TikTok to gambling

'I was even ignoring my family': Human perception expert Dr Brian Boxer Wachler likens TikTok to gambling

Tom Swarbrick

‘They should get a grip!’: Yvette Cooper shares her view on the ‘totally chaotic’ Home Office

You can change your gender but not your biological sex, says Shadow Home Secretary

You can change your gender but not your biological sex, says Shadow Home Secretary

Club entrepreneur says the Met are being "very narrow-minded" by calling for Gregg's late night license to be revoked

Economic adviser criticises 'narrow-minded' Met for fearing a 24-hour Greggs will worsen crime

Gareth Eve

Widower of BBC's Lisa Shaw demands answers from govt after Covid vaccine led to his wife's death

More Tom Swarbrick

See more More Tom Swarbrick

Woman rescued parents from Ukraine after six-day drive before being held up in Calais

Woman rescued parents from Ukraine after six-day drive before being held up in Calais

Ex-Ukrainian minister attacks Europe for harbouring Russian money

Ukrainian ex-minister attacks West for harbouring Russian money

Dominic Raab spoke to LBC's Tom Swarbrick

Dominic Raab repeatedly refuses to comment on PM's relationship with Russian billionaire

LBC @LBC Deputy PM Dominic Raab is 'absolutely confident' that UN monitors being deployed to prevent a 'Chernobyl-style situation' in Ukraine

UN monitors could be on ground to avoid 'Chernobyl-style' incident, says Deputy PM

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick on Sunday 06/03 | Watch again

Tom Swarbrick hears from chemical weapons expert amid Ukraine crisis

Tom Swarbrick hears from chemical weapons expert amid Ukraine crisis

Tom Swarbrick takes aim at planned NI rise

'On what planet is the Govt living?': Tom Swarbrick takes aim at planned NI rise

'Buckle up': 'Desperate' Putin will drag out Ukraine border crisis, ex-Russian minister claims

'Buckle up': 'Desperate' Putin will drag out Ukraine border crisis, ex-Russian minister claims
Minister defends Russia-linked donations to Tory party amid Ukraine crisis

Minister defends Russia-linked donations to Tory party amid Ukraine crisis

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick on Sunday 20/02 | Watch again

Latest News

See more Latest News

The retailer and pharmacy has announced the closures.

Boots to close down 300 shops across country despite recent profit increase - is your local at risk?
This June is set to be the UK's hottest ever

UK set for hottest June on record - with temperatures to soar even higher to 40C in July

The final photo of Nicola Bulley before the mother-of-two set off for river where she drowned

Heartbreaking final picture of Nicola Bulley before mother-of-two set off for river where she drowned
Lorelei King said 'for forgiveness, there has to be contrition'

'To forgive, there has to be contrition': Wife of care home Covid-19 victim slams Matt Hancock after inquiry appearance
Wagner Group leader Prigozhin is not safe in Belarus, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya has said

'War criminal' Wagner Group boss Yevgeny Prigozhin 'not safe' in Belarus, says opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya
Sarah Bentley has stepped down

Thames Water boss steps down after giving up bonus over company's environmental performance
Doctors on strike earlier this month

Senior NHS doctors vote to strike on two days in July

Lancashire Police slammed conspiracy theories about the tragic death of Nicola Bulley

Nicola Bulley cops slam amateur detectives for conspiracy theories about the mother's death after inquest
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr.

Andrew Marr: Covid inquiry Matt Hancock is a man ‘who has lost his tiggerish bounce and sounds genuinely penitent’

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

5 months ago

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

5 months ago

James O'Brien 25/11/22

Best of 2022: James O'Brien signs off feisty caller with a ‘love to the family’

5 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile