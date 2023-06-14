'You are the face of this': Tom Swarbrick interrogates BMA leader on picket line absence

14 June 2023, 17:27

Rob Laurenson explains his reasons for not being on the picket line during the last walk-out

By Grace Parsons

Junior Doctors Committee co-chairman defended his absence at a picket line after Tom Swarbrick noted that he had attended a wedding during strike action.

Co-chairman of the Junior Doctors Committee Dr Rob Laurenson justified his absence at the picket line, after explaining how he'd missed funerals of friends because there "weren't enough doctors" for him to take annual leave.

Tom Swarbrick challenged: "Your strike action has meant that people have been unable to get an appointment, you're not on the picket lines, you're not even losing a day's pay because you're striking, you've gone to a wedding - what message do you think that sends?"

The junior doctor responded: "We have one in seven junior doctors leaving the country every year and that's a significant rate of attrition that no industry or business could actually [maintain]."

READ MORE: Wes Streeting sends strong message to PM over junior doctors' strikes which could happen 'every month into next year'

Tom challenged: "It's a big problem, but you are the face of this, you are the front and centre of this, and you're also a junior doctor so you're not a full-time trade union leader.

"If a junior doctor on strike decided to go for a wedding maybe that's more acceptable but you've been making the case publicly, you're in the talks with Steve Barclay - do you not feel you had some responsibility to be there with your colleagues on the picket line during those days?"

Dr Laurenson defended his absence: "I am 28 years old. I have missed the funerals of friends because there weren't enough doctors for me to take annual leave... I promised to myself that I would never let work refuse me the opportunities to go and see family and friends' weddings, anniversaries, birthdays, funerals.

"Junior doctors appreciate the pragmatism that is involved in an industrial dispute, which is to withdraw one's labour to demonstrate the value in the labour."

READ MORE: Train driver strikes extended for another six months amid long-running pay dispute

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

More Tom Swarbrick

See more More Tom Swarbrick

Tom and Rachel Reeves

Labour's green pledge delayed due to 'mess' Tories made of the economy, Rachel Reeves tells LBC

Women express outrage as mum-of-three jailed for taking abortion pills after legal limit

'Shame on her midwife!': Women outraged after mum-of-three jailed for taking abortion pills after legal limit

Tom Swarbrick brands school selection based on religion as 'ridiculous'.

'This is nonsense': Tom Swarbrick criticises faith selective schools

UCU GC Jo Grady

Marking boycott may run past September, university union leader tells Tom Swarbrick

Emily Thornberry, Sir Keir Starmer and Tom Swarbrick

Emily Thornberry: Labour will rectify ‘mess’ Tory government have made if voted in at next General Election

Tom Swarbrick criticises Keir Starmer's U-turn on free university tuition

'It's Johnsonian levels of cakeism': Tom Swarbrick calls out Keir Starmer's U-turn on free tuition

'I was even ignoring my family': Leading human perception expert compares the addictive nature of TikTok to gambling

'I was even ignoring my family': Human perception expert Dr Brian Boxer Wachler likens TikTok to gambling

Tom Swarbrick

‘They should get a grip!’: Yvette Cooper shares her view on the ‘totally chaotic’ Home Office

You can change your gender but not your biological sex, says Shadow Home Secretary

You can change your gender but not your biological sex, says Shadow Home Secretary

Club entrepreneur says the Met are being "very narrow-minded" by calling for Gregg's late night license to be revoked

Economic adviser criticises 'narrow-minded' Met for fearing a 24-hour Greggs will worsen crime

Gareth Eve

Widower of BBC's Lisa Shaw demands answers from govt after Covid vaccine led to his wife's death

'We've made our young people extremely poor' says Tom Swarbrick caller amid housing crisis

'We've made our young people extremely poor' says Tom Swarbrick caller amid housing crisis

Journalist's German fiance refused a visa application due to post-Brexit rules

New mum's German fiancé barred from living in the UK due to post-Brexit visa process

Tom Swarbrick

Caller brands the Dalai Lama 'disgusting' after the leader asked a boy to 'suck his tongue'

Aida H Dee talks with Tom Swarbrick

'We should do it more!': Children's author explains why drag queens help with representation in schools.

Prison officer says there's 'no incentive' to work in the 'dangerous' job

'I'd make more in Tesco or Lidl': Prison officer claims there's 'no incentive' to remain in 'dangerous' job

More Tom Swarbrick

See more More Tom Swarbrick

Tom Swarbrick hears from chemical weapons expert amid Ukraine crisis

Tom Swarbrick hears from chemical weapons expert amid Ukraine crisis

Tom Swarbrick takes aim at planned NI rise

'On what planet is the Govt living?': Tom Swarbrick takes aim at planned NI rise

'Buckle up': 'Desperate' Putin will drag out Ukraine border crisis, ex-Russian minister claims

'Buckle up': 'Desperate' Putin will drag out Ukraine border crisis, ex-Russian minister claims
Minister defends Russia-linked donations to Tory party amid Ukraine crisis

Minister defends Russia-linked donations to Tory party amid Ukraine crisis

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick on Sunday 20/02 | Watch again

An explosion has rocked the pro-Russian separatist capital in eastern Ukraine.

'Explosion' in Ukraine's separatist capital after warnings of Russian 'false flag' attack

Trans 'ideology' being 'pushed' in schools 'up and down the country', concerned parents tell LBC

Trans 'ideology' being 'pushed' in schools 'up and down the country', parents tell LBC

Fracking earthquakes 'small inconvenience' to get domestic gas stores, Tory MP claims

Fracking earthquakes 'small inconvenience' to get domestic gas stores, Tory MP claims

James Heappey has warned that Russia could launch a "full-scale" invasion of Ukraine.

Russia could mount a 'full-scale invasion of Ukraine with no notice', minister tells LBC

Northern Ireland Protocol 'very different to what we envisaged', NI Sec. declares

Northern Ireland Protocol 'very different to what we envisaged', NI Sec. declares

Latest News

See more Latest News

Thousands gathered in the Italian city for Mr Belusconi's state funeral.

Thousands flock to Silvio Berlusconi’s funeral in Milan as Italy's Prime Minister comforts his grieving wife
Families of Nottingham attack victims Barnaby Webber, Grace Kumar and Ian Coates at a vigil in the city

'Look out for each other': Heartbroken families of Nottingham attack victims come together at emotional vigil
The suspect was pictured trying to break into a care home

Homeless have-a-go hero tells of terrifying moment he fought off Nottingham killings suspect trying to break into hostel
Nottingham knife and van suspect is not cooperating with police

Nottingham attack suspect is refusing to answer police questions as detectives probe his mental health
Georgia Bilham

Woman found guilty of sexual assault after tricking short-sighted teenager into thinking that she was a man
What came first...the chicken or the egg

Scientists believe they have cracked evolution's biggest mystery... what came first the chicken or the egg!
Grenfell United chairwoman tells James O'Brien 'we will continue to fight'.

'It feels like yesterday': Grenfell United Chairwoman questions the point of inquiry on tragedy's sixth anniversary
Aslef members have voted to continue strikes

Train driver strikes extended for another six months amid long-running pay dispute

James O'Brien takes aim at Boris Johnson

'Boris Johnson - an incontinent Labrador, weeing and pooing all over the place': James O'Brien takes aim at the ex-PM
Wes Streeting sends strong message to PM over junior doctors' strikes which could happen 'every month into next year'

Wes Streeting sends strong message to PM over junior doctors' strikes which could happen 'every month into next year'

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

5 months ago

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

5 months ago

James O'Brien 25/11/22

Best of 2022: James O'Brien signs off feisty caller with a ‘love to the family’

5 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile