Swarbrick On Sunday 29/05 | Watch live from 10am

29 May 2022, 09:24

By Tim Dodd

Swarbrick on Sunday is live from LBC's Westminster studio from 10am and you can watch it live here.

As a new poll suggests Boris Johnson would lose his seat if an election were held tomorrow, Tom is joined by Conservative MP David Davis.

Entrepreneur, philanthropist, and a donor to the Conservative party, John Caudwell.

After Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced a windfall tax on energy firms that could raise around £5bn, Minister for School Standards Robin Walker joins Swarbrick on Sunday.

For Labour, Chair of the Labour Party and Shadow Secretary of State for Women and Equalities Anneliese Dodds.

As the cost of living dominates the headlines, Greece's former Minister of Finance Yanis Varoufakis speaks to LBC.

'Nonsense' to suggest Brexit to blame for surge in inflation, says Tory MP

Turkey could block Sweden and Finland from joining NATO, claims ex-Erdogan aide

'We project world standing': Minister defends Govt plans to buy '£20m New York partyhouse'

Starmer's position 'strengthened' if cleared of 'Beergate' - ex-Labour manifesto writer

'Nothing off the table': Raab says fixing Brexit deal 'critical' for Northern Ireland

Jeremy Corbyn: Keir Starmer Beergate investigation 'very serious'

American politician tied in knots over 'biblical' defence of abortion bans

Rayner hits out at Tory MPs' 'desperate, perverted smears' after Basic Instinct claims

The Session with Tom Swarbrick - a new podcast from LBC

'No civilians were killed by our missiles': Watch Russian news host's outrageous interview

Virologist brands it a 'mystery' EMA 'does not recognise' AZ jab
Man sacked for 'accosting' Chris Whitty paid 'high price', says social media analyst
Caller recalls shocking story of teenage daughter being 'set upon' by a group of boys
Student demands 'more focus' on schoolkids forced into Covid isolation
LBC Views: Life chances of the next generation could be irreparably damaged
Hancock scandal not 'number one issue worrying people,' claims Labour MP
Hancock affair may be 'a Westminster bubble story' Tory pollster claims
Frontline healthcare worker forced to isolate by 'overkill' system can't understand why
'Laurel Hubbard should be in the male category,' Fair Play for Women Director argues

Legendary jockey Lester Piggott dies aged 86

Meghan Markle 'has reached out to father' days after he suffered stroke and lost speech
Furious Liverpool FC demands probe after 'horrific' tear-gassing of fans 'including kids'
Labour call for a vote on Boris Johnson's decision to 'water down' ministerial code
Liverpool heartbreak as team loose Champions League after police pepper spray fans
'Real love of dreams': Ray Liotta's fiancée breaks her silence on his shock death
Fears oil price will rise again after Iran accused of piracy for seizing Greek oil tankers
Cop sacked for saying he was sexually aroused while reading about sexual assault of teen
Prince William oversees final preparations for Trooping the Colour ahead of Jubilee
I'd shoot Putin with my Kalashnikov if given the chance, Ukrainian MP tells LBC

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

