Swarbrick On Sunday 29/05 | Watch live from 10am

By Tim Dodd

Swarbrick on Sunday is live from LBC's Westminster studio from 10am and you can watch it live here.

As a new poll suggests Boris Johnson would lose his seat if an election were held tomorrow, Tom is joined by Conservative MP David Davis.

Entrepreneur, philanthropist, and a donor to the Conservative party, John Caudwell.

After Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced a windfall tax on energy firms that could raise around £5bn, Minister for School Standards Robin Walker joins Swarbrick on Sunday.

For Labour, Chair of the Labour Party and Shadow Secretary of State for Women and Equalities Anneliese Dodds.

As the cost of living dominates the headlines, Greece's former Minister of Finance Yanis Varoufakis speaks to LBC.