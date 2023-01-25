'This rapist is neither legally or biologically female': Tom Swarbrick responds to trans woman placed in female prison

25 January 2023, 17:50

By Grace Parsons

Tom Swarbrick brands the move to place transgender rapist in a female prison "absurd" and "dangerous" after she raped two women.

After a transgender woman, Isla Bryson was found guilty of raping two women when she was a man, Tom Swarbrick delivered a powerful monologue opposing the move to hold her in a female prison.

Bryson committed the crimes before she transitioned to female and when she was known by the "dead name" Adam Graham.

It is understood Bryson will initially be remanded in a specialist unit at the all-female Cornton Vale prison.

Tom fumed: "What's happening here is a disgrace. It is complete insanity and to be honest, for me at least, it is the final straw.

"I think we can all do better than politely pussyfooting around this one...we need to end the fantasy that a man that raped two women with his penis can decide to call himself a woman and be treated by the state as such."

Tom went on to say: "This rapist is neither legally female nor biologically. On what planet would they then be considered woman enough to be housed in an all-female prison?!"

He criticised the move: "It is an absurdity, it is dangerous, it is nonsense, it is time to call it out - carefully and kindly and with the full knowledge that there are people who genuinely struggle with their identity and who are absolutely not a threat to women's safety."

Tom made clear: "I am not suggesting that all trans people are rapists or all trans people are threats to women. That is palpably absurd.

"But when there is a trans woman, who is a rapist, who has no legal or biological claim to be a woman, can anyone explain why and how there might be any confusion over which prison this person should be in."

