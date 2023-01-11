Senior Engineer at private fusion energy company Tokamak reveals scientific breakthrough

11 January 2023, 16:43 | Updated: 11 January 2023, 16:49

By Grace Parsons

Senior Engineer Greg Brittles explains how Tokamak Energy has achieved a "world first" result in the field of private fusion energy.

Tokamak Energy's Greg Brittles joined Tom Swarbrick in the latest episode of The People Who Will Change the World. He spoke about how Tokamak Energy achieved a private fusion energy world first and how the company is working toward completely clean, abundant energy.

The interview took place in December 2022. Tokamak Energy is a is a leading global commercial fusion energy company.

The Senior Magnet Engineer explained: "We are the only private fusion company in the world to have achieved a plasma temperature of more than a 100million ºC in a commercial device."

He told Tom: "This is a test reactor, a much smaller scale than an energy-producing reactor has to be. So these devices are very difficult to build and expensive to build at a scale that's necessary to produce net energy gain."

The engineer revealed a "pre-production pile-up plan" for 2026, as well as plans for as far as 2030: "We'll have a plant that actually produces electricity."

He emphasised the importance of the scientific breakthrough: "The key thing is that 100million degrees is considered the threshold for commercial fusion energy, so to have achieved that in a device that is so small is a really significant achievement and especially with a relatively small amount of private funding that we've benefitted from."

You can listen to full episodes of the People Who Will Change the World via Global Player and on LBC's YouTube channel.

More Tom Swarbrick

See more More Tom Swarbrick

Meat production is unsustainable

Mosa Meat's Dr Joshua Flack says current methods of meat production are not sustainable

Richard Branson: I hate the world billionaire

Sir Richard Branson tells Tom Swarbrick he hates the word billionaire

The People Who Will Change The World: A new series with Tom Swarbrick

The People Who Will Change The World: A new series with Tom Swarbrick

‘Shameful’ to call Prince Harry ‘attention-seeking’ for speaking about his grief, says listener

‘Shameful’ to call Prince Harry ‘attention-seeking’ for speaking about his grief, says listener

‘Nest of vipers’: Tom Swarbrick says Royal Family appear to be ‘dysfunctional people’ after Prince Harry's revelations

‘Nest of vipers’: Tom Swarbrick says Royal Family appear to be ‘dysfunctional people’ after Prince Harry's revelations

Nick

'It's not acceptable': Tom Swarbrick gives his take on rail workers strikes

Tom Swarbs

'Increasing workers wages would cause the greatest unkindness to everyone', says Defence Minister

Caller ‘involved’ in scams received ‘karma’ when his father was defrauded

Caller ‘involved’ in scams received ‘karma’ when his father was defrauded

Best of 2022: Caller's electricity bill shoots up from £22 a month to £50 a month

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller describes his 'ridiculous' energy bills rise

best of tom

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick calls out Liz Truss for her deceptive hustings performance

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller 'will never vote for the Tories again'

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller 'will never vote for the Tories again'

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller ‘shaking with rage’ at minister suggesting young people are on ‘plodding’ path with cash

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller ‘shaking with rage’ at minister suggesting young people are on ‘plodding’ path with cash
S

Ex-policy advisor to Gordon Brown shares outrage at govt offering financial support for Octopus' Bulb takeover

Melissa Sloan

'I'm addicted': Mum made to watch child's nativity through a window because of face tattoos speaks to LBC

Predatory men may take advantage of Scotland’s new gender law, says Tom Swarbrick caller

Predatory men can take advantage of Scotland’s new gender law, says worried caller

The 'granny-drop'

'It's known as the granny drop': Paediatrician says care homes book patients into hospitals and 'refuse' to pick them up

More Tom Swarbrick

See more More Tom Swarbrick

Tom Swarbrick asked Dominic Raab about the reported No 10 Christmas party.

'I'm told there was no party': Raab denies No10 Christmas party

There will be a national investigation into the murder of six-year-old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes.

'We must listen to Arthur's voice now', says England's children's commissioner

Dominic Raab declares he is boycotting Winter Olympics in China

Dominic Raab declares he is boycotting Winter Olympics in China

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch in Full

Swarbrick on Sunday 05/12 | Watch again

‘When the pubs suffer, everyone suffers’: Pub landlord speaks to LBC

‘When the pubs suffer, everyone suffers’: Pub landlord speaks to LBC

Vi and Ray Donovan MBE told Tom Swarbrick how they forgave their son's killers

Parents share how they forgave their son's killers in amazing LBC call

Dr Hopkins said anyone with coronavirus symptoms should get a PCR test.

Top UK medical adviser: New Covid strain could re-infect people who have recovered

Reaction to Omicron 'totally over the top', says South Africa top doc

Reaction to Omicron 'totally over the top', says South Africa top doc

Dr Mike Tildesley told LBC it's "very early days" on the Omicron variant

Scientific adviser: We don’t yet know if Omicron resists vaccines or is more contagious

South African Health Minister Dr Joe Phaala told Tom Swarbrick outbreaks at universities fuelled the Omicron spike.

Universities fuelled Omicron outbreak, says South African Health Minister

Latest News

See more Latest News

Breaking News

Around 100,000 civil servants to go on strike in February

Ken Clarke has said it may be time for Labour to have a turn in government

Tory peer Ken Clarke says a Labour government led by Sir Keir Starmer would give Conservatives a chance to ‘rest’
Elle Edwards was shot on Christmas Eve

Man, 22, arrested on suspicion of murder after Elle Edwards shot on Christmas Eve

Trio jailed for drug dealing in Liverpool

Prison health worker, 30, jailed for six years for smuggling ketamine behind bars

The gallery owner has defended his actions

Art gallery owner who hosed down homeless woman lying outside claims she was being 'violent'
Royal Mail told customers to stop submitting any export items into the network

Royal Mail hit by ‘severe disruption’ to international export services following ‘cyber incident’
Paul Mason, 52, was killed after violent confrontation in 2020

Bank boss 'murdered by drunk stranger in random attack in West End'

King Charles III attending official royal duties in parliament

When is King Charles's coronation date and will it be a bank holiday?

Caller slams privately-educated Tory government

'I would want a refund': Caller slams 13 years of rule by privately-educated Tories

Prince Harry and copies of his book, Spare

Prince Harry congratulated for his ‘courage’ after release of Spare on Duke and Duchess’s own Archewell website

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

9 days ago

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

10 days ago

James O'Brien 25/11/22

Best of 2022: James O'Brien signs off feisty caller with a ‘love to the family’

10 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile