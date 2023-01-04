Caller ‘involved’ in scams received ‘karma’ when his father was defrauded

4 January 2023, 15:57

LBC

By LBC

This caller who would be “in the same room” hearing scams take place says he used to wonder why the victims were “so stupid” for handing their money until his father was scammed.

This caller revealed he personally knows people who have become “millionaires” through scamming people, much to Tom Swarbrick’s surprise, and received “karma” when his own father experienced it.

The call came after barrister Clare Montgomery KC revealed that 99 per cent of ‘low-level fraud’ cases remain uninvestigated.

Jack in Ealing said: “I’ve been in the same room hearing the scam take place…I was involved in it.”

READ MORE: Fraud victim tells LBC he has had no 'closure' since the incident

He said the scammer “doesn't really care about your feelings” and they just “want the money”.

Jack said he used to wonder why the victims were “so stupid”. After seeing what his father “went through” in experiencing fraud, he said: “That’s when it really hit me.”

“I was thinking, how are people doing this?” he wondered.

“I hate to say it Jack, but karma absolutely got you there”, Tom swiped.

“One hundred per cent”, his caller agreed, saying this is why he wanted to inform people about the dangers of scamming and how to avoid it happening to them.

“I’m more familiar with the term called spoofing”, he said. “The scammer has your phone number, they give you a call and they act like the bank.”

“You might be on an email list”, the caller explained, confirming that personal details are bought in bulk from the dark web.
He said that out of 100 phone numbers, even just one person falling for the scam might generate the fraudsters £20,000 or £30,000.

Jack said they will tell their victims: “We’ve received an attempted payment. The victim is automatically anxious thinking, ‘wait, I haven’t made this payment’, so they trust the ‘bank’ even more.”

“They’ll persuade them to make payments into safety deposit accounts”, the Ealing caller added.

READ MORE: Met Police hand fraudsters a golden opportunity to scam victims

He said if anyone calls you claiming to be the bank, they should hang up and “call the bank directly”, in spite of the pressure the scammers may put on you to try and keep you on the phone.

When Tom asked how much money he had seen people make from defrauding people, he said “I saw ridiculous amounts”.

“They’re living in Dubai, they’re living the good life, they’ve got millions.”

“Millions?” Tom asked in disbelief.

“They’re millionaires off the back of this”, Jack confirmed. “They’re only 23, 24 years old”.

More Tom Swarbrick

See more More Tom Swarbrick

Best of 2022: Caller's electricity bill shoots up from £22 a month to £50 a month

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller describes his 'ridiculous' energy bills rise

best of tom

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick calls out Liz Truss for her deceptive hustings performance

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller 'will never vote for the Tories again'

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller 'will never vote for the Tories again'

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller ‘shaking with rage’ at minister suggesting young people are on ‘plodding’ path with cash

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller ‘shaking with rage’ at minister suggesting young people are on ‘plodding’ path with cash
S

Ex-policy advisor to Gordon Brown shares outrage at govt offering financial support for Octopus' Bulb takeover

Melissa Sloan

'I'm addicted': Mum made to watch child's nativity through a window because of face tattoos speaks to LBC

Predatory men may take advantage of Scotland’s new gender law, says Tom Swarbrick caller

Predatory men can take advantage of Scotland’s new gender law, says worried caller

The 'granny-drop'

'It's known as the granny drop': Paediatrician says care homes book patients into hospitals and 'refuse' to pick them up

Tom Swarbrick wonders whether public are really royal subjects

'Isn't it the other way around?': Tom Swarbrick wonders whether public are really royal subjects

Tom Swarbrick

Tom Swarbrick helps caller find job as gov't pushed to get over 50s back to work

James Dyson has victorian style management

Ex-Dyson employee says James Dyson has a 'Victorian' management approach

Tom paramedics

'I didn't train to see people die', paramedic reveals pressures driving workers to strike

Grieving Strep A Family

'It's blown our family apart': Grandfather describes 'every parent's worst nightmare' after toddler died from Strep A

TOM

'Moronic': Tom Swarbrick mocks people who applauded Liz Truss ruling out energy rationing

Tom Swarbrick 02/11/22

Prince Harry selling his family down the river to make money, claims caller

China-controlled CCTV in UK

China-controlled CCTV is 'concerning', says Professor Fraser Sampson

More Tom Swarbrick

See more More Tom Swarbrick

Dr Mike Tildesley told LBC it's "very early days" on the Omicron variant

Scientific adviser: We don’t yet know if Omicron resists vaccines or is more contagious

South African Health Minister Dr Joe Phaala told Tom Swarbrick outbreaks at universities fuelled the Omicron spike.

Universities fuelled Omicron outbreak, says South African Health Minister

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch in Full

Swarbrick on Sunday 28/11 | Watch again

Andy Burnham vows 'cross-party alliance' to level up North of England

Andy Burnham vows 'cross-party alliance' to level up North of England

Robert Buckland told Tom Swarbrick he would not support the change

Tory MP tells LBC he'll vote against Govt social care changes

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick on Sunday 21/11 | Watch again

The shadow Leader of the House of Commons called on the PM to consider his position.

Shadow Commons Leader calls on PM to consider position over sleaze scandal

Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman's mother Mina Smallman has spoken to LBC.

'Sick of platitudes': Mother of murdered sisters tells Met Police to 'get the rot out'

Minister confirms taxpayer will foot bill for UK nuclear power strategy

Minister confirms taxpayer will foot bill for UK nuclear power strategy

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch in Full

Swarbrick on Sunday 31/10 | Watch again

Latest News

See more Latest News

Taxpayers are being left on hold while trying to complete their tax returns

Fury as taxpayers face fines amid HMRC phone delays - but staff are still allowed to WFH

Joshua Sutcliffe was suspended from Cherwell School in Oxford for misgendering a pupil

Teacher suspended for "misgendering" trans pupil and sacked for calling Muhammad a "false prophet" to face conduct hearing
Author Fay Weldon has died aged 91

Author Fay Weldon, known for The Life and Loves of a She-Devil, dies aged 91

Pharmacies are struggling to keep up with demand

Pharmacy bosses warn of Calpol shortage amid winter illness surge

David Gold became West Ham's Joint Chairman in 2010

West Ham co-chairman David Gold dies aged 86 after short illness

Tate's seized vehicles include a Rolls-Royce and a Bugatti

Romanian prosecutors seize 11 of Andrew Tate’s cars including his Bugatti

Many archived documents from WWII have been released to the public

Secret Nazi treasure map 'revealing location to looted WW2 jewels' released to public for first time
Rishi Sunak 5 pledge plan

PM's five pledges for Britain: Halve inflation, grow economy, slash debt, cut NHS waits and tackle channel migrants
Nighttime story

Shelagh Fogarty displeased by Mr Sunak's 'boring' and 'head boy' toned speech

Harry and Meghan's 'Live to Lead' was released at the end of last year

Harry and Meghan 'stole' Nelson Mandela's words in a bid to make 'millions', anti-apartheid icon's granddaughter says

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

2 days ago

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

3 days ago

James O'Brien 25/11/22

Best of 2022: James O'Brien signs off feisty caller with a ‘love to the family’

3 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile