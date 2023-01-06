‘Shameful’ to call Prince Harry ‘attention-seeking’ for speaking about his grief, says listener

By LBC

“I relate deeply to Harry's words and appreciate his willingness to speak publicly about grief”, says this listener, who disagrees with a “keep calm and carry on” approach to talking about death.

This Tom Swarbrick listener shared a moving message of how they relate to Prince Harry’s personal loss.

This came after the Duke of Sussex said in his memoir that a woman with “powers” told him Princess Diana said he is “living the life she couldn’t”.

The first-time messenger, who did not leave a name, said they were 31 and lost their father in “similar circumstances” to Prince Harry, aged 5.

“It's impossible to articulate the trauma of having a parent there one minute and gone the next”, the text read.

“I relate deeply to Harry's words and appreciate his willingness to speak publicly about grief. To call it attention-seeking is shameful”, the listener went on.

The message to Tom Swarbrick also highlighted the difference between the way this kind of grief feels in childhood and adulthood: “As a child I didn’t understand the permanence of my dad's death, nor did I have the language to articulate or begin to process my experience.”

The listener also said there is “discomfort” in the UK when talking about death, and that the “British” approach of “keep calm and carry on” implies sharing one’s experience with bereavement is a “sign of weakness”.

READ MORE: Harry claims woman 'with powers' passed message from Diana saying he was 'living the life she couldn't'

The message added that the Royal Family's stance of “keeping quiet perpetuates this and contributes to a wider stigma around grieving”.

“I wish more people had the emotional intelligence to share their experience as Harry has. I know for me at least, it's been deeply comforting to hear”, the listener finished.

“Well said”, Tom concluded.