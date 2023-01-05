Harry claims woman 'with powers' passed message from Diana saying he was 'living the life she couldn't'

Harry did not reveal details about the woman's identity. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Prince Harry believes he was passed a message from Princess Diana saying he was living the life she wanted for him via a woman he said claimed to possess "powers".

This unnamed woman was apparently able to describe an event that involved his son Archie – claiming his mother's spirit saw it – said she was with him "right now".

His story is among a series of more explosive claims in his upcoming book Spare.

In this passage, he says he met the woman after Archie's birth in 2019, though the date and place of the encounter is uncertain.

She had been recommended to him by friends and he "felt an energy around her".

He said she "claimed to have ‘powers'" and told him "your mother is with you", to which he replied: "I know, I've felt that of late."

The duke said he welled up and his neck got warm as she said she was with him right then.

Then the woman delivered the message: "You're living the life she couldn't. You're living the life she wanted for you."

Harry said the woman passed a message "from Diana". Picture: Alamy

In an emotional passage, Harry recounts how he believes Diana could have guided him to Meghan Markle and that he suffered from PTSD and a kind of psychosis after her death.

He describes how he asked his chauffeur to drive him to the Alma tunnel in Paris, where Diana died, when he visited the city for the Rugby World Cup.

He asked the driver to travel at 65mph – the speed Diana's car was at when the tragedy happened – and found the tunnel was not the dangerous stretch he imagined but just a simple, small route.

That was the moment he realised she was dead, he said – having previously imagined her to have effectively disappeared.

Other extracts from Spare see Harry claim William shoved him into a dog bowl and broke his necklace, an admission that he took cocaine as a teenager to rebel against the "pre-established order" and a revelation that he begged Charles not to marry Camilla – apparently alongside his brother.