Harry and William 'begged' Charles not to marry Camilla fearing she would become their 'wicked stepmother'

Harry and William begged their father Charles not to marry Camilla, the Duke of Sussex has reportedly claimed in his upcoming memoir Spare.

Harry claims that he and his brother did not want Charles to marry again after the death of their mother Diana, but said they would welcome her into the family.

Harry also alleges in Spare, a copy of which has been obtained by The Sun in Spain, that Camilla leaked details of a meeting she held with William.

The Duke of Sussex also claims that the anticipation of meeting Camilla for the first time was like 'waiting for an injection' and claimed she appeared 'bored' as they spoke about horses.

Charles eventually ignored his son's pleas as he married Camilla in 2005, who is now Queen Consort following the death of Queen Elizabeth.

The leak comes on a day full of revelations from Harry's much-anticipated memoir, including a claim from the Duke of Sussex that William physically attacked him inside his own home.

Harry said that William ripped his necklace and knocked him "to the floor", in Spare, of which the Guardian has obtained an early copy days before its actual release.

The Duke of Sussex also claimed his older brother called Meghan "difficult", "rude" and "abrasive".

"It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog's bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me," he reportedly wrote in the new book.

Prince Harry has also claimed William and Kate encouraged him to wear the infamous Nazi uniform which sparked a 2005 scandal according to new revelations leaked from his forthcoming memoir.

In the extracts obtained by Page Six, the Duke of Sussex says: “I phoned Willy and Kate, asked what they thought. Nazi uniform, they said.”

He says he was choosing between a Nazi or pilot uniform, with his brother and now sister-in-law “howled” at the sight of him in the outfit. Harry adds: “Worse than Willy’s leotard outfit! Way more ridiculous! Which, again, was the point.”

In Spare, Harry has also tapped into his relationship with his father, and his role in the feud between the two brothers.

Harry recalls a tense meeting with William and Charles after the late Queen's husband in April 2021, according to The Guardian, which has obtained a copy of Spare ahead of its release next week.

In the meeting, Harry claims Charles stood between his two sons' flushed faces and said: "Please, boys - don't make my final years a misery".

In a separate trailer for an interview with ITV, Harry said: "I don't know how staying silent is ever going to make things better."

Asked if he would attend his father's coronation in May, Harry replied: "There's a lot that can happen between now and then. But, you know, the door is always open. The ball is in their court.

"There's a lot to be discussed and I really hope they are willing to sit down and talk about it."

Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace have so-far declined to comment on leaks from the memoir.