Harry brands William his 'arch nemesis' and says he has always been in competition with 'beloved brother'

The leak comes ahead of Spare's release next week. Picture: Alamy/Good Morning America

By Kieran Kelly

Prince Harry refers to his brother William as both his "arch-nemesis" and "beloved brother" in his explosive new memoir Spare, which is set to be released next week.

The extract from the book was revealed in a short clip posted by Good Morning America between Michael Strahan and the Duke of Sussex, which will air in full on Monday.

Strahan asks Harry: "There's a quote in the book where you refer to your brother as your 'beloved brother and arch-nemesis'. Strong words. What did you mean by that?"

Harry replies: "There has always been this competition between us, weirdly. I think it really plays into or always played by the 'heir/spare'."

Prince Harry's memoir Spare will release next week. Picture: Getty

The clip comes on a day full of revelations from Harry's much-anticipated memoir, including a claim from the Duke of Sussex that William physically attacked him inside his own home.

Harry said that William ripped his necklace and knocked him "to the floor", in Spare, of which the Guardian has obtained an early copy days before its actual release.

The Duke of Sussex also claimed his older brother called Meghan "difficult", "rude" and "abrasive"."It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog's bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me," he reportedly wrote in the new book.

Prince Harry has also claimed William and Kate encouraged him to wear the infamous Nazi uniform which sparked a 2005 scandal according to new revelations leaked from his forthcoming memoir.

In the extracts obtained by Page Six, the Duke of Sussex says: “I phoned Willy and Kate, asked what they thought. Nazi uniform, they said.”

He says he was choosing between a Nazi or pilot uniform, with his brother and now sister-in-law “howled” at the sight of him in the outfit. Harry adds: “Worse than Willy’s leotard outfit! Way more ridiculous! Which, again, was the point.”

A man reads the newspaper "The Sun". Picture: Getty

In Spare, Harry has also tapped into his relationship with his father, and his role in the feud between the two brothers.

Harry recalls a tense meeting with William and Charles after the late Queen's husband in April 2021, according to The Guardian, which has obtained a copy of Spare ahead of its release next week.

In the meeting, Harry claims Charles stood between his two sons' flushed faces and said: "Please, boys - don't make my final years a misery".

In a separate trailer for an interview with ITV, Harry said: "I don't know how staying silent is ever going to make things better."

Asked if he would attend his father's coronation in May, Harry replied: "There's a lot that can happen between now and then. But, you know, the door is always open. The ball is in their court.

"There's a lot to be discussed and I really hope they are willing to sit down and talk about it."