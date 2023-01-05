Prince Harry claims William 'attacked him and knocked him to the floor' during row over Meghan, in leak from new book

William allegedly attacked Harry. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Prince William attacked Prince Harry and knocked him to the ground in an argument over his wife Meghan Markle, the younger royal brother has reportedly said in his explosive new memoir.

Harry said that William ripped his necklace and knocked him "to the floor", in Spare, of which the Guardian has obtained an early copy days before its actual release.

The Duke of Sussex also claimed his older brother called Meghan "difficult", "rude" and "abrasive".

"It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog's bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me," he reportedly wrote in the new book.

Spare is due to come out on January 10. Picture: Getty

He went on: "I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out."

The alleged incident took place in 2019 in Nottingham Cottage, when Harry and Meghan had moved in there. William had come to the house to complain about the American actress, Harry claimed.

The conversation became heated and the two exchanged insults, before William said he was trying to help his brother.

Harry shot back: "Are you serious? Help me? Sorry - is that what you call this? Helping me?"

This comment allegedly made William angry, and Harry said that the attack happened after he had offered his brother a glass of water, telling him: "Willy, I can’t speak to you when you’re like this."

William then supposedly called his brother "another name" before attacking him.

After the alleged attack, William urged Harry to hit him back, the Duke of Sussex claimed.

The dispute was about Harry's wife Meghan Markle. Picture: Getty

William then left and came back "looking regretful" and apologised.

He left again, Harry said, turning and telling his younger brother: "You don't need to tell Meg about this".

Harry said that he did not tell his wife at first, revealing the truth when she asked about the scrapes and bruises on his back.

The royal family has been approached for comment.

This is the latest in a series of public disputes between Harry and Meghan and the rest of the royal family, following the Netflix documentary series in December and interviews promoting Spare earlier this month.

Harry said in an ITV interview: "I would like to get my father back, I would like to have my brother back" the duke says "It never needed to be this way" and refers to "the leaking and the planting" before adding "I want a family, not an institution".

He also said "they feel as though it is better to keep us somehow as the villains" and that "they have shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile", although it is unclear who he refers to.

In a separate interview with CBS News, set to air the same day, Harry also criticises Buckingham Palace over an alleged failure to defend him and his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, before they stepped down as senior royals.

The Duke of Sussex said "silence is betrayal" over the alleged failure of Buckingham Palace to defend him and his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, before they stepped down as senior royals.

Spare is set to be published on January 10.