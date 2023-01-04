Harry and Meghan 'stole' Nelson Mandela's words in a bid to make 'millions', anti-apartheid icon's granddaughter says

4 January 2023, 13:20 | Updated: 4 January 2023, 13:34

Harry and Meghan's 'Live to Lead' was released at the end of last year
Harry and Meghan's 'Live to Lead' was released at the end of last year. Picture: Alamy/Netflix

By Kieran Kelly

Nelson Mandela's granddaughter has accused Harry and Meghan of stealing her grandfather's words to make money for themselves.

In Harry and Meghan's Netflix documentary 'Live to Lead', footage of Mandela leaving prison in 1990 is featured, while the Duke of Sussex quotes the former South African president, saying: "What counts in life is not the mere fact that we’ve lived".

Meghan appears on screen and finishes the full quote: "It is what difference we have made to the lives of others that will determine the significance of the life we lead."

Ndileka Mandela, 57, is 'upset and troubled' that the Sussexes would compare their own issues with the Royal Family with her grandfather's fight for freedom.

'Live to Lead' focuses in part on Nelson Mandela
'Live to Lead' focuses in part on Nelson Mandela. Picture: Netflix

She told The Australian: "That's chalk and cheese, there is no comparison. I know the Nelson Mandela Foundation has supported the initiative but people have stolen grandfather's quotes for years and have used his legacy because they know his name sells – Harry and Meghan are no different from them.

"I admire Harry for having the confidence to break away from an institution as iconic as the Royal Family. Grandad rebelled against an arranged marriage to find his own path in life.

"But it comes at a price, you have to then fund your own life, I've made peace with people using granddad's name but it's still deeply upsetting and tedious every time it happens."

Read More: Prince Harry says he 'wants his father and brother back' in new interviews ahead of release of his book

The Sussexes' new documentary is part of a $100m deal with Netflix and was released shortly weeks after their 'Harry & Meghan' documentary.

The Duke of Sussex's memoir is also due to come out on January 10. The book is called Spare and is described by the publisher as "his story at last". The Duke of Sussex will support British charities with donations from the proceeds.

Prince Harry's memoir is due to be published on January 10
Prince Harry's memoir is due to be published on January 10. Picture: Getty

Publisher Penguin Random House said: "Spare takes readers immediately back to one of the most searing images of the 20th century: two young boys, two princes, walking behind their mother's coffin as the world watched in sorrow and horror.

"As Diana, Princess of Wales was laid to rest, billions wondered what the princes must be thinking and feeling - and how their lives would play out from that point on. For Harry, this is his story at last."

Penguin adds: “With its raw, unflinching honesty, Spare is a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

David Gold became West Ham's Joint Chairman in 2010

West Ham co-chairman David Gold dies aged 86 after short illness

Tate's seized vehicles include a Rolls-Royce and a Bugatti

Romanian prosecutors seize 11 of Andrew Tate’s cars including his Bugatti

Many archived documents from WWII have been released to the public

Secret Nazi treasure map 'revealing location to looted WW2 jewels' released to public for first time

Germany Energy LNG Terminal

EU reveals high natural gas storage despite Russian cuts

Rishi Sunak 5 pledge plan

PM's five pledges for Britain: Halve inflation, grow economy, slash debt, cut NHS waits and tackle channel migrants

France Church Sex Abuse

French police investigate sex assault claim against ex-archbishop

Exclusive
Michelle Donelan has written to the PM recommending the privatisation of Channel 4 should not go ahead

Culture Secretary tells PM she thinks Channel 4 privatisation should not go ahead

Europe Virus Outbreak

EU nations set to impose Covid travel restrictions on passengers from China

Mick Lynch has railed against the government's proposed anti-strike law

RMT chief Mick Lynch compares government to 'repressive regimes like China' in LBC phone-in

Pakistan Economy

Pakistan shopping centres and markets to close early in energy-saving move

Parts of Scotland have seen 8cm of snow in recent weeks

Skiers rush to slopes in Scotland with snowfall predicted for January as warm spell leaves resorts in Europe snowless

Romeo And Juliet Lawsuit

Romeo And Juliet stars sue Paramount over nude scene in 1968 film

Sean Patterson was on holiday in Jamaica

Pictured: Personal trainer from London, 33, shot dead on luxury holiday in Jamaica as mum says 'my heart's in pain'

The incident took place in Sweden

Mother's shock as delivery driver dumps 10kg parcel on top of sleeping baby

Vatican Pope

Pope praises Benedict’s ‘acute and gentle thought’ ahead of funeral

Russia Ukraine

Russia blames deadly missile attack on soldiers’ use of mobile phones

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ukraine killed at least 89 Russian soldiers in the strike

Russia blames Ukraine attack that killed 89 soldiers on troops having their phones switched on
Myanmar Independence Day

Myanmar’s military leader plans election two years after seizing power

Fresh food inflation has hit record levels

Fresh food prices soar as Christmas grocery spending hits new high

The Elgin Marbles could be sent back to Greece soon

Elgin Marbles 'close to Greece return' as British Museum's George Osborne draws up landmark deal
Amber McLaughlin

'I'm a loving person': final words of first transgender inmate executed in the US, after killing ex-girlfriend
Teresa and Paul Hanson

Gran accused of murdering husband of 34 years given bail on condition she live with her parents
Amber McLaughlin

First transgender inmate executed in the US

The Brit was killed in the St James area of Jamaica

Personal trainer from London, 33, shot dead by pool while on luxury holiday in Jamaica

Rishi Sunak wants all pupils to study maths until they are 18

Every pupil must study maths until they're 18, Rishi Sunak to declare in first major speech of the year
Jeremy Renner thanked fans from his hospital bed

Jeremy Renner 'too messed up to type' as he posts selfie bruised and lying in hospital bed

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O’Brien presses Mick Lynch on his Brexit support potentially lowering workers’ rights

James O’Brien presses Mick Lynch on his Brexit support potentially lowering workers’ rights
Nick Ferrari 04/12/22

'It would have been an utter waste of my time': Nick Ferrari ridicules Sunak's plan for pupils to study maths up to 18
Nick Ferrari LBC

Nurse who treated Nick Ferrari strongly disagrees with his NHS stance

shelagh

Caller brands Tory government 'fat and greedy' in scathing tirade

James O'Brien: 'Andrew Potato' is the 'worst kind of misogynist'

James O'Brien: 'Andrew Potato' is the 'worst kind of misogynist'

James

'Boing, boing I'll go!': James O'Brien says he'll now travel via 'enormous space hopper' in satirical rant
James O'Brien 03/12/22

James O'Brien rebukes Rishi Sunak for ignoring alarm bells as 'NHS chaos has become normal'
Best of 2022: Caller's electricity bill shoots up from £22 a month to £50 a month

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller describes his 'ridiculous' energy bills rise

Ex-Tory minister

Ex-Tory Minister insists she will vote to get Keir Starmer into No.10

Andrew Castle: I would say the NHS has failed

Andrew Castle: I would say the NHS has failed

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit