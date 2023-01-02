Prince Harry says he 'wants his father and brother back' in new interviews ahead of release of his book

2 January 2023, 12:28 | Updated: 2 January 2023, 13:06

Prince Harry said he 'wants his brother and father back'
Prince Harry said he 'wants his brother and father back'. Picture: ITV

By Asher McShane

Prince Harry has said "I would like to get my father back, I would like to have my brother back" in new interviews ahead of the publication of his autobiography.

In a series of clips from his forthcoming interview with ITV News, the duke says "It never needed to be this way" and refers to "the leaking and the planting" before adding "I want a family, not an institution".

He also says "they feel as though it is better to keep us somehow as the villains" and that "they have shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile", although it is unclear who he refers to.

In a separate interview with CBS News, set to air the same day, Harry also criticises Buckingham Palace over an alleged failure to defend him and his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, before they stepped down as senior royals.

The Duke of Sussex said "silence is betrayal" over the alleged failure of Buckingham Palace to defend him and his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, before they stepped down as senior royals.

Filmed in California where the duke now lives, ITV said Harry: The Interview will go into "unprecedented depth and detail" about his life in and outside the royal family.

Harry told CBS's Anderson Cooper of the "betrayal" by Buckingham Palace while speaking on the 60 Minutes programme.

In a one-minute extract, Harry says: "Every single time I've tried to do it privately, there have been briefings and leakings and planting of stories against me and my wife.

"The family motto is 'never complain, never explain', but it's just a motto.

"They (Buckingham Palace) will feed or have a conversation with a correspondent, and that correspondent will literally be spoon-fed information and write the story, and at the bottom of it, they will say they have reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment.

"But the whole story is Buckingham Palace commenting.

"So when we're being told for the last six years, 'we can't put a statement out to protect you', but you do it for other members of the family, there becomes a point when silence is betrayal."

The duke's autobiography, Spare, is released on January 10.

