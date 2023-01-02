Actor Jeremy Renner critical but stable after ‘weather-related accident’ while plowing snow

Jeremy Renner was injured in an accident while clearing snow. Picture: Instagram

By Asher McShane

Hollywood star Jeremy Renner, 51, has been left in a critical condition after being injured while clearing snow in his industrial-sized plow at his mountain ranch home.

The two-time academy award nominee was airlifted to hospital on Sunday afternoon and a spokesman for him said he is in ‘critical but stable’ condition.

His spokesman said he suffered a ‘weather-related accident while plowing snow’.

Renner previously tweeted about the snow at his US ranch in December, writing: "Lake Tahoe snowfall is no joke."

A spokesperson for the actor told US entertainment outlet Deadline he was airlifted to hospital on Sunday after the accident.

He is said to be with his family and "receiving excellent care".

The actor, known for playing Hawkeye in superhero films, has owned a home above Lake Tahoe for several years.

The accident came after almost five feet of snow fell overnight on New Year’s Eve as winter storms pummel parts of the US.

A winter storm warning was in effect into Sunday for the upper elevations of the Sierra Nevada from south of Yosemite National Park to north of Lake Tahoe, where as much as 5ft of snow was predicted.

A flood watch was also in effect across large parts of Northern California on New Year's Eve. Officials warned that rivers and streams could overflow and urged residents to get sandbags ready.

Some rainfall totals in the San Francisco Bay Area topped 4in.

The state transportation agency reported numerous road closures, including Highway 70 east of Chico, which was partially closed by a mudslide, and the northbound side of Highway 49, east of Sacramento, which was closed because of flooding. In El Dorado County, east of Sacramento, a stretch of Highway 50 was closed because of flooding.

Humboldt County, where a 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck on December 20, also saw roadways begin to flood, according to the National Weather Service's Eureka office.

A bridge that was temporarily closed last week due to earthquake damage may be closed again if the Eel River, which it crosses, gets too high, officials said.

It was the first of several storms expected to roll across California over the next week. Hannah Chandler-Cooley, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Sacramento, said the current system is expected to be warmer and wetter, while next week's storms will be colder.

The Sacramento region is expected to receive a total of 4 to 5 inches of rain over the week.