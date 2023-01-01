Met Office issues yellow weather warnings for ice with Brits cautioned over icy surfaces and injury risk

1 January 2023, 18:11

The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for ice, as the forecaster cautions Brits over icy surfaces and the risk of injury.
The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for ice, as the forecaster cautions Brits over icy surfaces and the risk of injury. Picture: Met Office

By Chris Samuel

The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for ice, as the forecaster cautions Brits over icy surfaces and the risk of injury.

The warnings cover the North of England and across Northern Ireland from midnight tonight until 11am tomorrow, and the whole of Scotland from 6pm today until 11am on Bank Holiday Monday.

The forecaster warned there could be injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces, and there would probably be some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

It added: “Following recent wet conditions, surfaces are likely to remain wet into Monday morning and, with a cold night, icy stretches will readily form on untreated surfaces, adding: “A few rain, sleet and snow showers may still affect these areas overnight but ice remains the main hazard.”

A snow warning across central, northern Scotland had been in place until noon today.

Read more: 'Do not approach': Police warning after teenage arsonist absconds from Northampton mental health unit

Read more: Thousands of revellers line the streets of London for New Year's Day Parade

This morning, Met Office meteorologist Dan Stroud said: “We have got an area of rain and hill snow across Scotland and that is moving northwards as we speak.

“But that rain and hill snow will eventually move out into the Northern Isles, late Sunday afternoon/evening, leaving behind a few showers across the bulk of Scotland but with lighter winds and clear spells developing.

“We’re expecting temperatures to drop quite quickly, quite widely – actually below zero – with some rural spots getting down to minus 7C, minus 8C tonight in the Highlands.”

Altnaharra in the Highlands recorded a low of minus 8.6C yesterday night, and similar overnight temperatures are expected to be seen in rural spots today.

Mr Stroud added: “The rest of the UK, certainly a colder night than the night just gone… a few showers moving off of the north and west around Liverpool Bay area across the Lake District, and those will leave behind wet surfaces during the course of the afternoon and into the evening.

“So we’re expecting temperatures to get low enough for a few icy stretches to develop by around midnight across parts of Northern Ireland and northern England.

“The big thing tonight, most people will notice across England and Wales, is it will feel colder than it has done the last few nights. We’re looking at temperatures into mid-single figures with a rural frost possible in parts of Wales, for example.

“There’s the risk of some icy stretches around, so definitely anyone out early tomorrow morning just needs to take some care.

“We’re expecting a lot of wet weather as we move into the working week.

“The best day of the week is probably going to be Bank Holiday Monday, with a lot of dry and generally fine weather across the country, a bit of a cloud in the mix, with cloud and rain moving in early Tuesday morning.

“And then our focus gets to a spell of wet weather (on) Tuesday into Wednesday and that could produce quite a bit of rain across some western locations.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, left, his wife Rosangela Silva, second from left, vice president-elect Geraldo Alckmin, right, and his wife Maria Lucia Ribeiro ride in an open car to congre

Lula sworn in as president to lead polarised Brazil

A person takes a picture of a portrait of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI at St Peter’s Cathedral in Regensburg, Germany

Aide recounts Benedict’s last words

Police have launched a murder probe after a woman was found dead at her home in West London on New Year’s Eve.

Murder probe launched after woman, 39, found dead at home on New Year's Eve

Croatia’s Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic shakes hands with Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, in Zagreb, Croatia

EU chief celebrates ‘immense achievements’ of member Croatia

Police on the hunt for a teen arsonist who escaped from a mental health facility in the East Midlands have warned the public not to approach him "under any circumstances".

'Do not approach': Police warning after teenage arsonist absconds from Northampton mental health unit

Anita Pointer

Pointer Sisters singer Anita dies aged 74

An emergency worker walks in front of a damaged hotel following a Russian attack in Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukraine hit by fresh Russian missile attacks

Brits are welcoming the new year with a parade through London

Thousands of revellers line the streets of London for New Year's Day Parade

A total of 45,756 migrants crossed the Channel to the UK in 2022, Government figures show.

More than 45,000 migrants crossed Channel to UK in 2022 hitting record high

Pope Francis

Pope holds New Year’s Day Mass as Vatican prepares to mourn Benedict

A rave of 200 people was halted (stock images)

Police break up New Year’s rave attended by 200 people in woods

The message read 'Happy New Year, boom'

Russia bombards Kyiv minutes into 2023 as drone scrawled with 'Happy New Year, boom' message hits city

New Year in New York

New year sweeps in across the world

The Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team were called out to help police with the search

Climber dies and another left injured after avalanche on Ben Nevis

The display featured a tribute to the Queen

Brits hail ‘beautiful’ tribute to late Queen and support for Ukraine in New Year fireworks

Masked travellers at Beijing Airport

Canada and Australia impose Covid rules on travellers from China

Latest News

See more Latest News

North Korea

Kim Jong Un orders ‘exponential’ expansion of North Korea’s nuclear arsenal

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and his newly-named Minister of Indigenous Peoples Sonia Guajajara pose for photos during a meeting where he announced the ministers for his incoming government

Brazil president-elect Lula da Silva to be sworn in on New Year’s Day

Croatia’s Minister of Interior Davor Bozinovic, left, toasts with Slovenian counterpart Sanja Ajanovic at the Bregana border crossing between Croatia and Slovenia, early Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023

Croatia rings in New Year by switching to euro and removing EU checkpoints

People lined the banks of the Thames to celebrate the start of 2023

Welcome to 2023! Revellers party in streets as fireworks light up the night sky to herald the start of the New Year
Israel Palestinians New Year’s Eve

New Year’s Eve parties under way around the world following Covid hiatus

Flooding in California

‘Atmospheric river’ dumps heavy rain and snow across California

Cody Fisher was killed on Boxing Day

Two men charged with murder of footballer Cody Fisher

Palestinians Fatah Anniversary

Huge crowds of Palestinians mark Fatah anniversary in Gaza

Benedict XVI

Benedict XVI, first pope to resign in 600 years, dies aged 95

The body was found in a lake in Kent

Body found in lake by police searching for mother who went missing from home in London

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

James O'Brien 25/11/22

Best of 2022: James O'Brien signs off feisty caller with a ‘love to the family’

best of tom

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick calls out Liz Truss for her deceptive hustings performance

Sangita Awards Consultant

Sangita Myska challenges awards consultant about Honours list nomination process

‘Permanent psychodrama’: Tory MP William Wragg shares impact of politics on his ‘depressive state’

‘Permanent psychodrama’: Tory MP William Wragg shares impact of politics on his ‘depressive state’
We need to 'wise up' about what our phones are doing to our mental health

Author Robert Wigley says we need to 'wrestle control of our attention' away from our phones
Iain Dale Best of 2022

Best of 2022: Iain Dale brands this caller a 'natural born idiot' for criticising Boris Johnson's visit to Volodymyr Zelenskyy
shelagh christmas

Best of 2022: Shelagh Fogarty can't help but laugh at Met Police statement over No.10 parties
Caller praises Andrew Tate for 'empowering masculinity'

Shelagh Fogarty clashes with caller who says Andrew Tate has 'empowered masculinity’

Assisted dying campaigner says Parliament and religion are holding back its legalisation

Parliament and religion are holding back assisted dying legalisation, according to campaigner

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit