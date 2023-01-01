'Do not approach': Police warning after teenage arsonist absconds from Northampton mental health unit

Police on the hunt for a teen arsonist who escaped from a mental health facility in the East Midlands have warned the public not to approach him "under any circumstances". Picture: Northamptonshire Police

By Chris Samuel

Police on the hunt for a teen arsonist who absconded from a mental health facility in the East Midlands have warned the public not to approach him "under any circumstances".

Brady, 19, went missing from the grounds of the facility at about 3.30pm yesterday, where he was serving a hospital order following convictions relating to serious assault and arson offences.

He is described as white, 5'9 and of slim build, and was last seen wearing black Adidas tracksuit bottoms, a black hoodie, and black trainers.

Northamptonshire Police said that since Brady left hospital and the immediate area "there have been no confirmed sightings of the man... which has prompted officers to re-issue their urgent call for assistance".

The force are investigating three separate incidents of arson to bags of rubbish which occurred overnight in areas a couple within a couple of miles from the grounds of the hospital "which may be linked to Johnny", it said.

Detective Superintendent Richard Tompkins said: "We have officers who are actively looking for Johnny however, he has now been missing for almost 24 hours, and with no confirmed sightings, we are becoming increasingly concerned.

"Johnny is serving a hospital order for convictions relating to arson and serious assault, which is why it is very important that the public do not approach him under any circumstances but should call 999 immediately.

"We are investigating three separate incidents of arson to bags of rubbish, which occurred overnight, in areas within a couple of miles of the hospital grounds which may be linked to Johnny.

"Arson has potentially fatal consequences and we therefore ask the public to be extra vigilant within their local communities.

Police have asked to public call them immediately on 999 if they see anyone acting suspiciously near property or deliberately starting fires to items such as bins. Picture: Northamptonsire Police

"If you see anyone acting suspiciously near property or deliberately starting fires to items such as bins, please call us immediately on 999."

It comes after convicted sex offender Nicholas Courtney, 43, also absconded from the facility, though his disappearance is said not to be linked to Brady's.

Courtney was found and returned to the united earlier on Sunday.

A police spokesperson said: "We're pleased to confirm that missing patient Nicholas Courtney has been located safe and returned to St Andrew's Healthcare facility in Northampton.

"Thank you for sharing our appeal, your support is appreciated as always."