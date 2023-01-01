Brits hail ‘beautiful’ tribute to late Queen and support for Ukraine in New Year fireworks

1 January 2023, 08:47 | Updated: 1 January 2023, 08:57

The display featured a tribute to the Queen
The display featured a tribute to the Queen. Picture: Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Brits have hailed a "beautiful" tribute to the late Queen in the New Year fireworks in London as well as the show of support for Ukraine.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Big Ben bonged in England's capital as a crowd of more than 100,000 people gathered along the Thames Embankment in central London to watch 12,000 fireworks streak across the sky.

The sold-out show was designed to send a message of "love and unity", as it highlighted the Lionesses' history-making Euro win at Wembley, marked 50 years of London's Pride with a message from Peter Tatchell from the Gay Liberation Front, and sent a message of support to Ukraine.

The display also paid tribute to the late Queen, featuring a voice recording from her as drones formed into a coin with her face.

There were words from Dame Judi Dench before the display went on to honour the King, with a message from Charles about the need to preserve our planet's future.

Drones spelled out a positive message during the show, welcoming in "2023 with love from London" as fireworks exploded behind them.

Read more: Welcome to 2023! Revellers party in streets as fireworks light up the night sky to herald the start of the New Year

"Beautiful fireworks, London did us proud. Rest in peace our beautiful Queen Elizabeth and long live our King Charles," one person tweeted.

Another Twitter user said: "London Happy New Year celebrations were the best. Tribute to Queen Elizabeth..her voice and leadership. Worldly missed."

A third person said: "Happy New Year, England! That was a hell of a fireworks display in London and I was glad to see Queen Elizabeth remembered in such a great way. Also, it was a nice tip of the hat to the people of the Ukraine. You are not forgotten, stay strong."

The message was one of love going into the new year.
The message was one of love going into the new year. Picture: Alamy

Acknowledging the nod to Ukraine, one person said: "Strong backing for free Ukraine in London's NYE show with #SlavaUkraini and Eurovision-winning Stefania by Kalush Orchestra."

Meanwhile, shadow health secretary Wes Streeting said: "The greatest firework display London has ever seen.

"The Queen, 50 years of Pride, solidarity with Ukraine… And so much more. Spectacular and moving."

Sadiq Khan earlier told LBC: “The reason the fireworks tonight is so important is to bring people back, to unify our city and to show London in a positive way to help our hotels, our bars, our restaurants.

“We need to make sure our city bounces back more green, more fair, more prosperous.”

Music during the display included Neil Diamond's Sweet Caroline, Ukrainian Eurovision winner Kalush Orchestra, and hits from Stormzy, Dua Lipa, Cher, Dave, Rihanna and Calvin Harris.

It concluded with the traditional Auld Lang Syne.

Thousands of Metropolitan Police officers were on duty across the capital, with the force later saying eight people were arrested for offences including assault on police, drunk and disorderly, and possession of an offensive weapon.

Officers worked with charity Safer Spaces to build a place in Duncannon Street, central London, for women and girls to go should they have felt unsafe.

Thor arrived on Saturday
Thor arrived on Saturday. Picture: Getty

Meanwhile, other parts of England were forced to abandon their firework celebrations for slightly different reasons.

The North Yorkshire seaside town of Scarborough cancelled plans after an Arctic walrus, believed to be "Thor" - who was spotted on the Hampshire coastline earlier this month, arrived in the harbour earlier in the day.

Scarborough Borough Council called off the fireworks display on the advice of British Divers Marine Life Rescue after the organisation expressed concerns that it could cause "distress" to the mammal.

Edinburgh Hogmanay fireworks launched from Edinburgh Castle for the new year
Edinburgh Hogmanay fireworks launched from Edinburgh Castle for the new year. Picture: Alamy

North of the border, people in Edinburgh enjoyed what First Minister Nicola Sturgeon called the "first full Hogmanay celebrations in three years".

"Thinking back to Hogmanay last year and indeed the year before that, we're reminded of just how far we have come from the very darkest days of the pandemic," she said in a New Year's Eve message on Twitter.

People queued in the rain to enter the party in Princes Street.

Fireworks lit up the sky behind the city's castle.

The '80s duo The Pet Shop Boys sang the city into 2023.

In Cardiff, families partied in the city's Winter Wonderland, while people in Belfast celebrated at Europa Hotel's annual Gala Ball.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

New Year in New York

New year sweeps in across the world

The Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team were called out to help police with the search

Climber dies and another left injured after avalanche on Ben Nevis

Masked travellers at Beijing Airport

Canada and Australia impose Covid rules on travellers from China

North Korea

Kim Jong Un orders ‘exponential’ expansion of North Korea’s nuclear arsenal

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and his newly-named Minister of Indigenous Peoples Sonia Guajajara pose for photos during a meeting where he announced the ministers for his incoming government

Brazil president-elect Lula da Silva to be sworn in on New Year’s Day

Croatia’s Minister of Interior Davor Bozinovic, left, toasts with Slovenian counterpart Sanja Ajanovic at the Bregana border crossing between Croatia and Slovenia, early Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023

Croatia rings in New Year by switching to euro and removing EU checkpoints

People lined the banks of the Thames to celebrate the start of 2023

Welcome to 2023! Revellers party in streets as fireworks light up the night sky to herald the start of the New Year

Israel Palestinians New Year’s Eve

New Year’s Eve parties under way around the world following Covid hiatus

Flooding in California

‘Atmospheric river’ dumps heavy rain and snow across California

Cody Fisher was killed on Boxing Day

Two men charged with murder of footballer Cody Fisher

Palestinians Fatah Anniversary

Huge crowds of Palestinians mark Fatah anniversary in Gaza

Benedict XVI

Benedict XVI, first pope to resign in 600 years, dies aged 95

The body was found in a lake in Kent

Body found in lake by police searching for mother who went missing from home in London

Libya

Boat with 700 Europe-bound migrants intercepted off Libya

Oz1

In Pictures: Ringing in 2023 around the world

Vatican Obit Pope Benedict XVI

Tributes for former pope pour in from around the world

Latest News

See more Latest News

Russia Ukraine War

Russian strikes intensify as Ukrainians return for holiday

Auckland, left rang in 2023, along with Sydney, right

World celebrates the arrival of 2023 with spectacular fireworks and light displays

Russia Putin

Ukraine conflict casts shadow on Russia as it enters 2023

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

Benedict XVI, first pope to resign in 600 years, dies aged 95

Benedict Cumberbatch played the role of plantation owner William Ford in the 2012 film 12 Years A Slave

Benedict Cumberbatch targeted as Barbados seeks reparations from descendants of slave owners
Police are investigating the fatal stabbing of a man in south London

Murder investigation launched after man, 29, stabbed to death in Peckham Rye park

Pope Benedict XVI death

Highlights from the life of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

At least one person has died from the attack

At least one dead and dozens injured as Russia targets Kyiv in New Year's Eve missile attack
China

Xi Jinping says China on ‘right side of history’

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses and information following a fatal collision on Christmas Day in Edgware.

Four men arrested after woman, 22, killed in Christmas Day crash

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien 25/11/22

Best of 2022: James O'Brien signs off feisty caller with a ‘love to the family’

best of tom

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick calls out Liz Truss for her deceptive hustings performance

Sangita Awards Consultant

Sangita Myska challenges awards consultant about Honours list nomination process

‘Permanent psychodrama’: Tory MP William Wragg shares impact of politics on his ‘depressive state’

‘Permanent psychodrama’: Tory MP William Wragg shares impact of politics on his ‘depressive state’
We need to 'wise up' about what our phones are doing to our mental health

Author Robert Wigley says we need to 'wrestle control of our attention' away from our phones
Iain Dale Best of 2022

Best of 2022: Iain Dale brands this caller a 'natural born idiot' for criticising Boris Johnson's visit to Volodymyr Zelenskyy
shelagh christmas

Best of 2022: Shelagh Fogarty can't help but laugh at Met Police statement over No.10 parties
Caller praises Andrew Tate for 'empowering masculinity'

Shelagh Fogarty clashes with caller who says Andrew Tate has 'empowered masculinity’

Assisted dying campaigner says Parliament and religion are holding back its legalisation

Parliament and religion are holding back assisted dying legalisation, according to campaigner
Vivienne Westwood

'Vivienne Westwood was a walking piece of art', Andrew Castle tells Fashion Journalist Melanie Rickey

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit