Prince Harry admits taking cocaine as a teenager 'to feel different'

By Danielle DeWolfe

Prince Harry has admitted taking cocaine as a teenager – the latest revelation to emerge from the royal's tell-all memoir.

As part of the book, the Duke of Sussex says he took the Class A drug as a teenager in an attempt "to feel".

The drug taking took place when the prince was 17-years-old, with the royal admitting: "it didn't make me feel especially happy".

"Of course I had been taking cocaine at that time. At someone's house, during a hunting weekend, I was offered a line, and since then I had consumed some more," he writes in the book.

Revealed on pages 112 and 113 of the clanger-filled memoir, the prince writes of his experience on the illegal substance.

"It wasn't very fun, and it didn't make me feel especially happy as seemed to happen to others, but it did make me feel different, and that was my main objective. To feel. To be different."

Harry adds: "I was a seventeen-year-old willing to try almost anything that would alter the pre-established order.

"At least, that's what I was trying to convince myself of. "At that time, I was as capable of lying to myself as I had lied to that staff member."

The revelations emerged after a book shop in Spain began accidentally selling copies five days prior to release, with the public able to purchase copies - one of which was obtained by Sky News.

It's but one of countless revelations revealed as part of the book.

The memoir also contains a host of other revelations, including that he killed 25 people while serving in Afghanistan and he and William begged their father not to marry Queen Consort Camilla Parker-Bowles.