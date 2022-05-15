Swarbrick On Sunday 15/5 | Watch live

By Tim Dodd

You can watch this week's Swarbrick on Sunday live here.

As two in five cut down on food purchases due to rising prices according to an ONS survey, UN Special Rapporteur on Extreme Poverty and Human Rights Professor Olivier De Schutter joins LBC.

Boris Johnson will vow not to scrap the Northern Ireland protocol and instead back reform that has “the broadest possible cross-community support” say reports. Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng joins Swarbrick on Sunday to discuss the row.

Labour has continued its call for a windfall tax on North Sea oil and gas operators which they say could raise more than £2bn to fund support for rising energy bills. Shadow Climate Change and Net Zero Secretary Ed Miliband speaks to LBC about the proposal.