China-controlled CCTV is 'concerning', says Professor Fraser Sampson

By Grace Parsons

CCTV Commissioner Professor Fraser Sampson challenges the government over the installation of Chinese-controlled CCTV.

Departments of the UK government have been ordered to stop installing Chinese made surveillance cameras at sensitive sites. This decision follows the government's decision to move more forcefully against China and its companies on security grounds.

CCTV Commissioner Professor Fraser Sampson told Tom Swarbrick: "My challenge to the government has been you must have carried out due diligence to assure yourselves that there isn't anything going on."

Professor Sampson also said: "The principal concern is less about the fact that almost every aspect of our lives is under some form of surveillance and more about by whom so whether it's our government department, police or local authorities almost any capability they have to conduct any surveillance...is in the hands of private companies."

Following the decision by the government to abolish his office, the Professor quizzed: "Who will be raising these really obvious risks in the future and scrutinising this whole area once the office is gone?"

