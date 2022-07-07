Robert Buckland tells LBC Johnson 'must go' - then accepts Cabinet position

7 July 2022, 12:59 | Updated: 7 July 2022, 14:02

By Fiona Jones

This is the moment Tory MP Sir Robert Buckland told LBC Boris Johnson must "move on and go" - however five hours later accepted Boris Johnson's offer of a Cabinet position.

The Prime Minister has since resigned, with the scandal surrounding Chris Pincher proving to be the final nail in the coffin for the Boris Johnson's leadership.

Despite resignation, he said he will "remain in place" until a new Prime Minister is in place, much to the chagrin of many ministers, who are instead calling for an interim leader.

One of those was the MP for South Swindon Robert Buckland, who has been appointed the Secretary of State for Wales hours after he told LBC's Tom Swarbrick the former PM "has no authority" and must "go".

Sir Robert told Tom: "I think, very very sadly, that we're in a position now where any reasonable observer would say he no longer has any authority.

"He has a choice this morning: he can either tough it out and wait for the Conservative Parliamentary Party, which I think will be inevitably against him, or he can now with some honour."

He continued that Mr Johnson now needs to accept that "he isn't the Government and do what is right not just for the Conservative Party but for the country."

Despite this he has accepted the role.

Other newly appointed members of the Cabinet include James Cleverly as Education Secretary, the replacement of Michelle Donelan, who resigned after 48 hours, and Nadhim Zahawi who was appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer on Tuesday.

Greg Clarke has been appointed as has been appointed Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, and Shailesh Vara MP has been appointed Secretary of State for Northern Ireland; Steve Barclay MP has been appointed Secretary of State for Health and Social Care.

Kit Malthouse MP has been appointed Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, replacing Michael Gove, who was fired by the PM yesterday.

Andrew Stephenson, who was transport minister, has been appointed minister without portfolio and will attend cabinet.

More Tom Swarbrick

See more More Tom Swarbrick

Junior minister Will Quince (middle) said No10 has said Boris Johnson was not aware of any "specific allegations" against Chris Pincher before he was hired as deputy chief whip.

PM was aware of concerns about Pincher's conduct 'over the years', Downing Street says

NHS leader brands 'new' hospital pledge 'misleading' but will take 'anything to be honest'

NHS leader brands 'new' hospital pledge 'misleading' but will take 'anything to be honest'

Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 3/7 | Watch again

'Boris Johnson is Boris Johnson': Minister defends PM after pledge not to change

'Boris Johnson is Boris Johnson': Minister defends PM after pledge not to change

Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 26/6 | Watch again

RMT boss declares rail strikes are 'absolutely' a class struggle

RMT boss declares rail strikes are 'absolutely' a class struggle

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch defended the union's strike action this week.

Train strikes until Xmas! Millions face travel misery as rail unions demand 7% pay hike

Worst 'yet to come' for food price rises that could last over a year - Ex-Sainsbury's CEO

Worst 'yet to come' for food price rises that could last over a year - Ex-Sainsbury's CEO

Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 19/6 | Watch again

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch defended the union's strike action this week.

Rail workers demand 7% raise as union 'gunning' for strike set to bring misery to millions

UK to take 'most vulnerable' refugees from Rwanda under deal, says scheme's negotiator

UK to take 'most vulnerable' refugees from Rwanda under deal, says scheme's negotiator

Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 12/6 | Watch again

Jailed geologist's 15-year prison term is 'worse than a death sentence', say son-in-law

Geologist's 15-year prison term in Iraq 'worse than death sentence', says son-in-law

Queen could block Boris Johnson calling General Election, expert tells LBC

Queen could block Boris Johnson calling General Election, expert tells LBC

Sadiq Khan: Platinum Jubilee is the 'catalyst' for English economic recovery

Sadiq Khan: Platinum Jubilee is the 'catalyst' for English economic recovery

'The City of London is a major drain on productive economic activity in Britain'

'The City of London is a major drain on productive economic activity in Britain'

More Tom Swarbrick

See more More Tom Swarbrick

Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07 | Watch Again

Jeremy Corbyn: Gareth Southgate's England are 'fantastic' role models

Jeremy Corbyn: Gareth Southgate's England are 'fantastic' role models
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick On Sunday 11/07 | Watch in Full

The YouTuber was speaking to LBC

YouTuber Oli London defends 'identifying as Korean' after 'racial transition surgery'
'I'll never wash it, it smells like Mason,' shirt-winning England fan tells LBC.

'I'll never wash it': Girl, 10, who cried tears of joy after Mason Mount gave her shirt
The Transport Secretary was speaking to LBC's Tom Swarbrick

Grant Shapps to strike deal with EU over vaccine passport recognition 'within weeks'
The doctor issued the warning while speaking to Tom Swarbrick

Doctor's stark warning on Long-Covid's 'devastating impact' for younger people
The Chancellor was speaking to LBC's Tom Swarbrick

Health Secretary looking at 'proportionate' solution to Covid app isolation 'pings'
The caller explained just what some fans were doing

Euro 2020: Wembley steward's shocking tale of fan fake test results to get into matches
The surge has been attributed to Euro 2020 demand

Supermarkets warn of 'beer shortages' due to Euro 2020 'surge in demand'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Boris Johnson quit but said he will remain as PM until a successor can be found

Boris Johnson's speech in full: PM quits and blames 'herd instinct'
Boris Johnson quit as PM and a successor will be appointed in due course

'Them's the breaks' Boris Johnson quits 'best job in the world' after Tory revolt
Oriana Pepper died after developing an infection following mosquito bite

Trainee easyJet pilot, 21, died after being bitten by a mosquito
One Tree Hill star Bevin Prince's husband killed in lightning strike

One Tree Hill star Bevin Prince's British husband dies from lightning strike
Sadiq Khan has slammed Boris Johnson's leadership ahead of his resignation as Prime Minister.

Sadiq Khan slams Boris' leadership as 'most shameful saga' in UK politics
A look at some of the lows and highs of Boris Johnson's career

A look at Boris Johnson’s doomed reign: political scandals and key moments in PM’s life
Boris Johnson resigned as PM after facing a wave of ministerial resignations today

Boris Johnson quits saying 'I'm giving up the best job in the world'
Tory MPs continue to quit as resignations hit 53

Zahawi turns on PM after being named Chancellor as wave of ministers quit government
James O'Brien's instant reaction to Boris Johnson's resignation speech

James O'Brien's instant reaction to Boris Johnson's resignation speech
'An inevitable and inglorious end': James O'Brien's unrelenting farewell to Boris Johnson

'An inevitable and inglorious end': James O'Brien's unrelenting farewell to Boris Johnson

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

6 months ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

6 months ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

6 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile