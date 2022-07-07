Robert Buckland tells LBC Johnson 'must go' - then accepts Cabinet position

By Fiona Jones

This is the moment Tory MP Sir Robert Buckland told LBC Boris Johnson must "move on and go" - however five hours later accepted Boris Johnson's offer of a Cabinet position.

The Prime Minister has since resigned, with the scandal surrounding Chris Pincher proving to be the final nail in the coffin for the Boris Johnson's leadership.

Despite resignation, he said he will "remain in place" until a new Prime Minister is in place, much to the chagrin of many ministers, who are instead calling for an interim leader.

One of those was the MP for South Swindon Robert Buckland, who has been appointed the Secretary of State for Wales hours after he told LBC's Tom Swarbrick the former PM "has no authority" and must "go".

Sir Robert told Tom: "I think, very very sadly, that we're in a position now where any reasonable observer would say he no longer has any authority.

"He has a choice this morning: he can either tough it out and wait for the Conservative Parliamentary Party, which I think will be inevitably against him, or he can now with some honour."

He continued that Mr Johnson now needs to accept that "he isn't the Government and do what is right not just for the Conservative Party but for the country."

Despite this he has accepted the role.

Other newly appointed members of the Cabinet include James Cleverly as Education Secretary, the replacement of Michelle Donelan, who resigned after 48 hours, and Nadhim Zahawi who was appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer on Tuesday.

Greg Clarke has been appointed as has been appointed Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, and Shailesh Vara MP has been appointed Secretary of State for Northern Ireland; Steve Barclay MP has been appointed Secretary of State for Health and Social Care.

Kit Malthouse MP has been appointed Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, replacing Michael Gove, who was fired by the PM yesterday.

Andrew Stephenson, who was transport minister, has been appointed minister without portfolio and will attend cabinet.