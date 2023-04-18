Widower of BBC's Lisa Shaw demands answers from govt after AstraZeneca led to his wife's death

18 April 2023, 21:58 | Updated: 18 April 2023, 22:05

Widow of BBC presenter Lisa Shaw confirms his wife's illness was induced by the AstraZeneca vaccine

By Abbie Reynolds

The government is avoiding 'admittance of failure', Gareth Eve believes as the government refuses to talk to him about the vaccine that led to the death of his wife Lisa Shaw.

BBC presenter Lisa Shaw died in May 2021, three weeks after her first AstraZeneca Covid jab. Her husband Gareth Eve has begun legal action against the pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca alongside 75 others who were also negatively impacted by the vaccination.

"Lisa was just doing as everyone was, what we were asked to do, to get vaccinated with this apparent safe and effective jab," Mr Eve told Tom Swarbrick.

Gareth Eve, the widower of the BBC's Lisa Shaw, told Tom that when he found out his late wife's condition had been "induced" by the AstraZeneca vaccine neither he nor Ms Shaw "realised the severity of what was happening".

"We certainly didn't think it was going to end as it did," he said.

"They knew it was the vaccine," Mr Eve confirmed relaying the moment a nurse handed him a piece of paper saying his wife's condition was "vaccine-induced thrombotic thrombocytopenia".

The bereaved husband said that after an emergency CT scan, it was revealed that there was a bleed on Lisa's brain.

He said that since speaking out about his wife's death he has met people who have experienced "life-altering injuries and conditions" from taking the Oxford Covid jab.

When asked why he felt the government was reluctant to talk to him about the impacts of AstraZeneca, the widow said: "This is a vaccination that was championed firstly by Boris Johnson.

"You know this was the great British vaccination and to hold their hands up and admit that it maybe wasn't as great as they said it was is an admittance of a bit of a failure."

He told Tom that he wants "to sit down and talk to somebody of note in government [and] somebody [from] AstraZeneca". "I've got questions I'd like to ask them about the safety information they had available at the time," he expressed.

Gareth Eve feels the government may have "disregarded" safety information that other countries took into consideration.

"What information did Europe see that the UK, well I imagine had access to - The UK said 'No we are going to carry on giving AstraZeneca' whereas other people didn't?" he wondered.

Mr Eve's plea continued: "I just want answers to those questions."

