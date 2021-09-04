Matthew Wright's furious row with caller over vaccinating children

By Seán Hickey

Things became intense after the caller claims the Covid-19 vaccine causes Long Covid, which is why his child won't be vaccinated.

The row follows confusion across the UK as the government plan to rollout vaccinations for 12 to 15 year olds, despite the JCVI arguing it isn't necessary.

"The JCVI says there is evidence that the benefits outweigh the risk but it's just not sufficient to rollout to all 12 to 15 year olds." Matthew Wright clarified for caller Moses.

The caller expressed concerns over the prospect of his child being vaccinated without his consent. "No one is going to inject your child without your consent," Matthew assured him.

The caller then went on to state that "this is an experimental drug" before Matthew interjected. "No it isn't.

"How many people do you think have had the vaccine?" He asked, before noting that over 790 million have been jabbed.

"At what point does an experiment become a practice?"

"It is clear that you are much better off with the vaccine than not," Matthew insisted.

"What about Long Covid? Isn't that a side effect from taking the Covid vaccine?" The claim infuriated Matthew.

"In 18 months that's what you think?" He quizzed, before insisting that "it comes from, arguably, from not getting vaccinated."

"My issue is this." Moses countered. "There are side effects in everything you take."

Matthew concluded the call by telling him "there are side effects from Covid and it's called death."