Teaching union chief attacks government handling of school reopening

4 September 2021, 12:39

Dr Mary Bousted claims Government have been 'asleep at the wheel' as school reopen
Dr Mary Bousted claims Government have been 'asleep at the wheel' as school reopen. Picture: Alamy

By Seán Hickey

A rise in Covid cases and school closures is imminent due to a lack of preparation for the new school term, according to a teaching union boss.

Dr Mary Bousted is the Joint General-Secretary of the National Education Union and was speaking to Matt Frei amid a whirlwind of uncertainty around the new school year.

"We have to do as much as we can to keep Covid levels as low as possible in schools" Dr Bousted told LBC, suggesting that this is not the case as the new school year looms.

Read more: Government set to defy JCVI advice and vaccinate healthy children 'from next week'

Matt Frei wondered if she was "at all worried that we might face yet another season of school closures if this gets out of hand?"

Read more: Vaccination of healthy children aged 12 to 15 not recommended by government advisers

"We all want school closures to be the last thing that happens" she insisted.

"If we don’t take safety seriously we will see a big rise in cases amongst school age people and a lot of them will miss school."

The teaching union chief claimed that "nearly 400,000" students could be out of the classroom this term due to a lack of measures in place to curtail the spread of Covid-19.

Read more: Education Secretary: We will 'move heaven and earth' to avoid closing schools again

Dr Bousted noted that masks and ventilation are the two most effective ways to stop the spread of Covid-19 in classrooms, but not enough has been done to put these measures in place.

"I can’t understand why we’ve abandoned mask wearing in secondary schools.

Read more: Schools reopening could see 'significant surge' in Covid cases - expert

"I can’t understand why CO2 monitors, which will only diagnose the problem, it won’t provide ventilation in classrooms, I can’t understand why they’re still not ordered," she added.

"The government had a whole summer to prepare for this and yet again appear to be asleep at the wheel."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Some passengers have reportedly fainted during the lengthy queues

'Totally unacceptable': Passenger 'faints' amid mammoth queues at Heathrow Airport
Police responded to the stabbings at the Countdown store within 60 seconds

Man who stabbed seven people at New Zealand supermarket named
Two divers missing off the Cornwall coast at Whitsand Bay are presumed dead

Two divers missing off Cornwall coast presumed dead

The government has been warned against upholding its 'no jab, no job' policy

Widespread care home closures if 'no jab, no job law' not dropped, Govt warned
Brits are set to sizzle in a week of warmer weather and summer sunshine

UK weather: Summer's not over as Brits set to bask in sizzling 30C sunshine
MPs have been told that jeans and chinos are not acceptable for the Commons

'No jeans and chinos': MPs told to smarten up for return to Commons
Lawrence Casey pictured with his daughter Jessica

Heroic father, 86, dies trying to rescue disabled daughter from canal
One of the incidents took place on Cazenove Road in Stamford Hill

Man charged over series of suspected anti-Semitic attacks in north London
The JCVI did not recommend a mass roll-out of coronavirus vaccines to teenagers

Government set to defy JCVI advice and vaccinate healthy children 'from next week'
A JCVI member has said that the latest advice may help people trust the vaccine

Advice to not vaccinate healthy teenagers may 'strengthen' trust in science - JCVI member

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Nick Ferrari with Arek Hersh outside the gates of Auschwitz

Auschwitz : Nick Ferrari shown around concentration camp by survivor

7 months ago

James O'Brien could not believe Victoria's story

"We were told not to have fairy lights because our building might be flammable"

Ages ago

Nick Ferrari clashed with Schools Minister Nick Gibb over whether he's offered to resign

Nick Ferrari tells Schools Minister he'd have quit if he'd presided over A-level fiasco

Ages ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile