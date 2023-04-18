Eco activists threaten to step up campaign if Govt doesn't meet demands ahead of four-day protest called 'the big one'

18 April 2023, 20:30

Activists plan to step up disruption
Activists plan to step up disruption. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Eco protesters have threatened more disruptive protests if the Government does not meet its ultimatum.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Extinction Rebellion said the Government was "on notice" and if it did not agree to start negotiations over two demands by 5pm on April 24 it would step up its campaign.

It comes ahead of "the big one", four days of action between April 21 and April 24 that will see more than 200 organisations protest outside Parliament.

Extinction Rebellion's Marijn van de Geer told a press conference: "From today, we are putting the Government on notice.

"They have seven days to agree to enter negotiations around these two demands or we will step up our campaigns in new and inventive ways, working towards a coalition unprecedented in size."

She said ministers have until April 24 "to agree to enter negotiations about the two collective demands that we have presented to them today".

They want to "end all new licences, approvals and funding for fossil fuel projects" and "create emergency citizens assemblies to lead on fair, long-term solutions to the most urgent issues of our time".

Extinction Rebellion threatened to step up its campaigning again
Extinction Rebellion threatened to step up its campaigning again. Picture: Alamy

She added: "If we don't get a response, at 10am on Tuesday April 25 Extinction Rebellion will build an unprecedented coalition, stepping up our campaigns in the weeks and months ahead along three pathways - that is to picket to stand in solidarity with the strikers, to organise locally and to disobey."

The campaigner also claimed that while 28,000 people have signed up to go to "the big one", which includes other organisations including Greenpeace, Friends of the Earth and the PCS Union.

She said "the big one" will "be a period of connecting and music and dance but also it is a four-day coming together of over 200 groups with memberships totalling millions of people in this country and globally to decide what more radical action would look like for them".

She added: "So across these four days everyone will deliberate on what comes next if the Government refuses this major opportunity to engage with our demands, because we all agree the clock is ticking for every human and non-human alive today and none of us should and will sit quietly while time runs out."

Activists have caused mass disruption in months of campaigning
Activists have caused mass disruption in months of campaigning. Picture: Alamy

It comes after eco protests and animal rights demonstrations targeted sporting events this week.

Animal rights activists tried to disrupt the Grand National at Aintree but police and security hauled them off.

A total of 118 activists were bailed after the action, with one trainer blaming them for a horse's death by saying the protest caused the animal to get agitated.

Then on Monday, a Just Stop Oil climbed onto a snooker table during the World Championship at the Crucible in Sheffield, throwing an orange substance over himself.

Fox Dominion Lawsuit

Fox News and Dominion reach settlement over false election claims

The Margate pizza restaurant was victim to an arsonist attack October last year.

‘I’m a firestarter - a twisted firestarter’: Man who sent Kent restaurant up in to flames jailed for four years

Breaking
Fox News has settled its lawsuit with Dominion who was suing the right-wing broadcaster for $1.6m for defamation after it falsely claimed that the voting machine manufacturer had to stolen the 2020 presidential election - lies begun by Donald Trump.

Fox News settles Dominion lawsuit for $787.5m after 'admitting it peddled Trump's 2020 election lies'

Sudan

Fighting continues in Sudan despite ‘ceasefire’

Photos of handwritten notes found at the home of a nurse accused of murdering seven babies, which jurors heard contained phrases such as "I killed them on purpose", and "I am evil" have been released.

'Please help me': Lucy Letby's handwritten notes shown to jurors during nurse's trial released

Armed police officers in front of a health club in Duisburg, Germany

Several people injured in gym attack in German city

Wayne and Riley Peckham were jailed for murder after they savagely beat Matthew Rodwell to death over his relationship with Kerry Peckham in January last year

'Like a pack of animals': Father and son jailed after murdering his wife's new lover

The price of supermarket essentials has skyrocketed in the last year due to food inflation.

Leon co-founder says government needs to 'subsidise the cost of healthy foods for people in poverty'

APTOPIX Poland Holocaust Remembrance

Auschwitz march held ahead of Warsaw Ghetto 80th anniversary

Books-Liz Cheney

Liz Cheney memoir to revisit aftermath of US Capitol siege

Andrew Marr has called the rocketing price of food "frankly absurd" and says as it particularly effects cheaper options in the supermarket, inflation is higher for the poor than for the better off.

Andrew Marr: The frankly absurd rise in food prices affects us all - but inflation is higher for the poor than for the better off
Knives available to buy online

Weapons shop owner brazenly slams Government crackdown on 'menacing' blades: 'Kitchen knives do the job too'

Dean Dunham talks us through the changes to PPMs

Everything you need to know about the new pre-payment meters code of practice

Asylum seekers will be given an income of £1,600-per-month in Wales under new plans by Labour's Welsh Government under Mark Drakeford

Asylum seekers in Wales will receive £1,600-per-month in benefits and public money to fight deportation

Germany Military Accident

Seven soldiers hurt in military vehicle crash in Germany

Evan Gershkovich

Judge upholds detention of jailed US journalist Evan Gershkovich

Julia has been accused of leaving behind a phone that had explicit content of children on it

Woman who said she was Madeleine McCann reported to cops over claim 'she had phone with indecent images of children'
Falling Satellite

Old Nasa satellite falling to Earth but risk of danger ‘low’

White House Toddler

Toddler reunited with parents after crawling through White House fence

Switzerland Dinosaur Auction

T rex skeleton sells for more than £4 million at Zurich auction

Sadiq Khan has confirmed plans for a new "West London Orbital" Overground link from west to north west London set to launch in the early 2030s, as he contends with a backlash over the expansion of his ULEZ scheme.

Sadiq Khan confirms West London Orbital rail link plans as Mayor faces Ulez expansion backlash
Greggs is in a bun fight over late night food

Greggs gears up for legal battle to serve late night sausage rolls as police claim 24-hour bacon baps will worsen crime
Teacher Death-Teens Charged

Teenagers plead guilty to murder after Iowa teacher’s killing

Southwest Airlines

US airline grounds flights over technical glitch

Travel woes for Brits to get worse over the next five years, National Rail leak reveals.

More train delays ahead: Network Rail leak reveals services are 'only going to get worse' in next five years
Fox Dominion Lawsuit

Trial begins in case against Fox News for false election claims

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Prince William will "tolerate" Harry's presence at King Charles coronation but "hasn't fulfilled his demand of a pre-coronation apology", a royal expert says.

Prince William will 'tolerate' Harry's presence at Coronation but Royal Family 'haven't met apology request'
King's Coronation route revealed: Avoid travel disruption and discover best places to catch the procession

King's Coronation route revealed: Avoid travel disruption and discover best places to catch the procession
King Charles reportedly said it would have been "inappropriate" for wives to attend the Queen's final moments

Kate 'reluctantly missed final goodbye with the Queen so Meghan wouldn't come - on King Charles' request'

Gareth Eve

Widower of BBC's Lisa Shaw demands answers from govt after AstraZeneca led to his wife's death
'I wasn't listened to': Caller's daughter suffered 'seven years' of health problems after midwife ignored her

'I wasn't listened to': Caller's daughter suffered 'seven years' of health problems after midwife ignored her
James O'Brien

‘They never checked if my baby was breathing!’: Black mother 'disregarded' during the birth of fifth child
NICK AND JUST STOP OIL CALLER

Just Stop Oil supporter 'swayed by alarmist tosh' says Nick Ferrari

Nick and Chris Phip

‘They should be taken off the streets completely’: zombie knives and machetes causing 'misery' declares Crime Minister
Shelagh Fogarty

'The dead zone!': Shelagh Fogarty reacts to PM's claims that anti-maths mindset is holding back UK economy
James O'Brien 17/23

'They've tried to kill him twice!': James O'Brien left 'disgusted' by Vladimir Kara-Murza arrest
Nick and Education Secretary

Education Secretary stumbles over simple maths equation after government plans to tackle 'anti-maths' mindset
nick and grand national protestor

'Your colleagues have blood on their hands!': Grand National protester battled desperate allergy to ‘protect’ racehorses
Richard Hoiles defends horse racing.

Commentator Richard Hoiles defends horse racing after three horses die at the Grand National

