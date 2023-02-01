Union boss Mark Serwotka brands Suella Braverman a 'liar', after border left unguarded for nine days

1 February 2023, 22:00

By Grace Parsons

Public and Commercial Services Union's Mark Serwotka puts the govt on blast after they "operated a policy of open borders" for 9 days over Xmas.

In light of Wednesday's mass strikes across the UK, Public and Commercial Services Union's General Secretary Mark Serwotka joined LBC's Tom Swarbrick in a live phone-in.

The pair touched on the Border Force strikes that occurred over a 9 day period during Christmas last year.

The army were brought in by the government to cover striking staff at passport control. The PUC boss reflected on this move: "Our armed forces should not be used to break democratic strikes, they've got more important things to do."

READ MORE: Walkout Wednesday live: Parents forced to take days off or WFH as teachers and train drivers strike

The union's General Secretary questioned: "When does it end? Are we now going to see army personnel teach our kids, drive our trains, drive ambulances, put out fires? It's a sticking plaster that doesn't solve the long term problem."

Mr Serwotka went on to say: "The army were there, we were told there were no queues. But we've now seen the leaked figures from the Home Office to tell us that at Heathrow only 5% of people were stopped."

The PCS boss stated: "For a government that talks about security, security, security, essentially for 9 days over Christmas they operated a policy of open borders and they know it.

"Therefore, if the price they were prepared to pay was no queues by people being waived through - the army didn't even have the legal powers to stop people in the way that a border force official has than that is the decision they took."

"The stats speak for themselves... it means that when the Home Secretary told us that security was her top priority - she was lying because she knows that they did not provide the level of service, because they weren't trained to do so," the General Secretary concluded.

READ MORE: From clashing with a caller who missed a funeral to possibility of a police strike, Henry Riley analyses TUC boss on LBC

More Tom Swarbrick

See more More Tom Swarbrick

Tom Swarbrick 31/01/23

LBC's 'poshest' listener responds to net-zero report urging all homes must be EPC Band C

Tom Swarbrick delivers passionate mono about trans woman who raped two women being placed in female prison

'This rapist is neither legally or biologically female': Tom Swarbrick responds to trans woman placed in female prison

Tom Swarbrick talks about your pension and it's all rather depressing...

Tom Swarbrick talks about your pension and it's all rather depressing...

Tom Swarbrick

'The Tory government has turned slimy and needs binning!', says Tom Swarbrick

TUC strikes

Deputy TUC General Secretary dodges question on coordinated February 1st union strike

Protest

Human rights campaigner brands Public Order Bill 'Orwellian'

NHS

'NH Exodus': Tom Swarbrick reacts to nurse who has 'junked' NHS for better quality of life

Energy fusion company

Senior Engineer at private fusion energy company Tokamak reveals scientific breakthrough

Meat production is unsustainable

Mosa Meat's Dr Joshua Flack says current methods of meat production are not sustainable

Richard Branson: I hate the world billionaire

Sir Richard Branson tells Tom Swarbrick he hates the word billionaire

The People Who Will Change The World: A new series with Tom Swarbrick

The People Who Will Change The World: A new series with Tom Swarbrick

‘Shameful’ to call Prince Harry ‘attention-seeking’ for speaking about his grief, says listener

‘Shameful’ to call Prince Harry ‘attention-seeking’ for speaking about his grief, says listener

‘Nest of vipers’: Tom Swarbrick says Royal Family appear to be ‘dysfunctional people’ after Prince Harry's revelations

‘Nest of vipers’: Tom Swarbrick says Royal Family appear to be ‘dysfunctional people’ after Prince Harry's revelations

Nick

'It's not acceptable': Tom Swarbrick gives his take on rail workers strikes

Tom Swarbs

'Increasing workers wages would cause the greatest unkindness to everyone', says Defence Minister

Caller ‘involved’ in scams received ‘karma’ when his father was defrauded

Caller ‘involved’ in scams received ‘karma’ when his father was defrauded

More Tom Swarbrick

See more More Tom Swarbrick

Professor Alastair Grant believes the government didn't introduce new measures because cases appear to have 'plateaued'

Covid cases 'appear to have flattened', virus modeller tells LBC

Streeting: Labour 'not shedding any tears' over North Shropshire by-election

Streeting: Labour 'not shedding any tears' over North Shropshire by-election

Tom Swarbrick speaks to Peter Crouch | Watch again

Tom Swarbrick speaks to Peter Crouch | Watch again

Tom Swarbrick hears from 'desperate' publican

'I can't see a way back for me': Tom Swarbrick hears from desperate publican

South Africa top doc stresses that Omicron brings 'mild illness'

South Africa top doc stresses that Omicron brings 'mild illness'

Jeremy Corbyn: Labour 'need to be clearer on policies' amid surge

Jeremy Corbyn: Labour 'need to be clearer on policies' despite surge

Govt in 'oceans of poo' amid Christmas party scandal, Tory MP confesses

Govt in 'oceans of poo' amid Christmas party scandal, Tory MP confesses

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch in Full

Swarbrick on Sunday 12/12 | Watch again

Tom Swarbrick asked Dominic Raab about the reported No 10 Christmas party.

'I'm told there was no party': Raab denies No10 Christmas party

There will be a national investigation into the murder of six-year-old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes.

'We must listen to Arthur's voice now', says England's children's commissioner

Latest News

See more Latest News

Tyre Nichols funeral has taken place today

'He was robbed of his life but not his light': Mourners gather to remember Tyre Nichols at Memphis funeral
The killing took place in Thornton-le-Dale, North Yorkshire

'Appalling brutality': Failed asylum seeker who killed woman, 87, in Yorkshire village detained indefinitely in hospital
Alice Stones was killed in a dog attack yesterday evening

Vigil held for 'happy little girl', 4, mauled to death by pet dog as family 'still coming to terms with' tragedy
It follows the damning case of Jordan McSweeney, who murdered Zara Aleena after being classed as "medium" risk

Labour calls for investigation into claims probation staff are 'pressured' into lowering risk rating of offenders
The comet will pass over the Earth tonight

Green comet 2023: How to spot comet last seen by Neanderthals and the Stone Age as it passes close over Earth tonight
Mohamed El-Abboud murdered Louise Kam

Romanian delivery driver who killed OAP to steal fortune then dumped body in bin dances with girlfriend at victim's home
Wales has banned the song Delilah

Wales bans rugby choirs from singing fan favourite 'Delilah' over domestic violence concerns
The U.S. Justice Department is conducting a planned search of Joe Biden's beach house with the president's cooperation

FBI search Joe Biden's Delaware beach house as part of classified document investigation

Shelagh Fogarty

It's 'vital' the govt prioritises teachers at special needs schools, says NEU boss

Iain Dale 01/02

Cross Question with Iain Dale 01/02 | Watch Again

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

1 month ago

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

1 month ago

James O'Brien 25/11/22

Best of 2022: James O'Brien signs off feisty caller with a ‘love to the family’

1 month ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile