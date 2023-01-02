Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller describes his 'ridiculous' energy bills rise

By Phoebe Dampare Osei

This caller told Tom Swarbrick that "all of a sudden" his electricity bills had shot up from £22 a month to £50 a month.

Roy in Hackney said: "Why is it all going up all of a sudden?"

"This is just from electric!" he added, branding the rising costs "ridiculous".

In reflection, Tom said: "There is no good way out of this...without some sort of massive government help, emergency help on the scale that we haven't yet seen."

While Tom recognised that there was £400 of help from the government, he said it "isn't going to touch the sides" of the scarily high bills some people are facing.

