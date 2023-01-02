Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller describes his 'ridiculous' energy bills rise

2 January 2023, 16:30

By Phoebe Dampare Osei

This caller told Tom Swarbrick that "all of a sudden" his electricity bills had shot up from £22 a month to £50 a month.

Roy in Hackney said: "Why is it all going up all of a sudden?"

"This is just from electric!" he added, branding the rising costs "ridiculous".

In reflection, Tom said: "There is no good way out of this...without some sort of massive government help, emergency help on the scale that we haven't yet seen."

While Tom recognised that there was £400 of help from the government, he said it "isn't going to touch the sides" of the scarily high bills some people are facing.

Thank you for listening to LBC through the year. Have a great Christmas and a Happy New Year.

