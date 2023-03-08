Tom Swarbrick caller 'angry' at government's 'incompetence' over lack of safe routes for migrants

8 March 2023, 07:34

By Phoebe Dampare Osei

After the government's announcement of the Illegal Migration Bill, Rishi Sunak said "every other way" has failed to stop small boats crossing the Channel, leaving this caller "physically sick".

Tom Swarbrick's caller, Judy in Bushey, said: "I actually felt physically sick listening to what Sunak was saying.

"Drug laws don't stop dealers dealing or people buying drugs, so these laws are not going to stop traffickers finding another way to get already desperate people, or convince already desperate people, that they can get them across into the country even if they're undocumented.

READ MORE: We've tried every other way': Rishi Sunak endorses controversial migrant crackdown as Brits fed-up with 'queue jumpers'

"He said we've done everything we can. They haven't told us what they've done.

"He talked about spending £6m a day on hotels. This government couldn't organise a proverbial party in a brewery!"

The furious caller then asked why the government doesn't "actually give us any numbers" or "find a way to deal with things", expressing her anger "at the utter incompetence of this government".

"All that Rishi Sunak is doing is talking about Albanians", Judy continued. "He doesn't talk about the people coming here out of desperation."

"Why can't the government find a decent, proper and efficient way to put procedures in place?" she added, lamenting that "there are no safe legal routes."

Tom then clarified that this was "the second part of the Bill...setting up safe and legal routes with parliament's agreement on a number of refugees that the country should take."

READ MORE: Suella Braverman says 100 million refugees could claim asylum as she unveils controversial migrant crackdown

This didn't seem to satisfy the caller, who responded saying "they've had 13 years" to work that out.

Regarding the argument that migrants are putting pressure on the NHS, Judy said: "The people coming across on boats are not queuing up outside my local GP surgery preventing me from getting an appointment."

"It's ludicrous - what is wrong with people?!" she exclaimed.

Caller says he knows Boris Johnson is a 'liar' and will support him 'no matter what'

Caller says he knows Boris Johnson is a 'liar' and will support him 'no matter what'

Tom Swarbrick grills Tory MP on 'technicality' allowing No.10's garden party

Tom Swarbrick grills Tory MP on 'technicality' allowing No.10 party

Streeting: 'No comparison' between No.10 partygate and Starmer beer photo

Streeting: 'No comparison' between No.10 partygate and Starmer beer photo

MPs Chris Bryant and Peter Bone had very different perceptions of the PM.

'He's making fools of every single Tory who comes on to defend him': MPs clash over PM

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick on Sunday 16/01 | Watch again

Winston Churchill's grandson shares fury at Colston Four verdict

'They're on the wrong side of the law!' Churchill's grandson rages at Colston Four verdict

'Has Molly-Mae taken over the Conservative party, Mr Zahawi?'

'Has Molly-Mae taken over the Conservative party, Mr Zahawi?'

The Shadow Chancellor told LBC: "Broken promises won't pay people's bills"

'A catastrophe': Shadow Chancellor hits out at govt over spiralling energy costs

Nadhim Zahawi said he "didn't recognise" the report that free lateral flow tests will be scrapped in the coming weeks.

Lateral flow tests will remain free for now, minister insists

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick On Sunday 09/01 | Watch in Full

The e-bike battery blaze broke out rapidly

Horrifying video shows moment e-bike battery erupts into huge fire as flames engulf house

Snow warnings are in place

Snow hits UK as Met Office warns of travel disruption and ice danger

Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker has sparked fury among Tory MPs after a social media post in which he appeared to compare Home Office policy to Nazi Germany.

Gary Lineker sparks fury among Tory MPs after comparing migrant crackdown to Nazi Germany

Rishi Sunak has warned he is "up for the fight" against any legal challenges to his controversial new Bill to tackle small boat crossings, as the Home Secretary admitted it may be incompatible with the European Convention on Human Rights.

New plans to stop small boats 'very concerning' says UN refugee body as Rishi Sunak insists he's 'up for the fight'
Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 committee of backbench Tory backbenchers, has become the latest senior Conservative MP to announce they will stand down at the next general election.

1922 chairman Sir Graham Brady becomes latest senior Tory MP to announce they won't stand at next election
The European drugs regulator has opposed plans to a giant purpose-built "erotic centre" near its headquarters in Amsterdam.

Eurocrats oppose multi-story mega-brothel being built near Amsterdam headquarters

Hundreds of people have gathered at a vigil for three people killed in a car crash at the weekend.

Hundreds attend vigil for three friends killed in Cardiff car crash as two survivors fight for life
Karren Brady speaks to Andrew Marr

'Women give birth to every taxpayer on the planet – we deserve a break,' says Baroness Karren Brady
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 07/03 | Watch Again

Sunak backed Braverman's migrant plan

'We've tried every other way': Rishi Sunak endorses controversial migrant crackdown as Brits fed-up with 'queue jumpers'

Best of LBC

