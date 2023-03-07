Suella Braverman vows to push human rights laws to the limit in latest immigration crackdown

7 March 2023, 01:26 | Updated: 7 March 2023, 01:28

According to reports, it's understood a rarely used measure contained within the Human Rights Act will be harnessed and will 'radically curtail' human rights claims.
By Danielle DeWolfe

Suella Braverman has vowed to push human rights laws 'to the limit' as part of the Tory's latest immigration crackdown, as the government insist Brits 'have had enough'.

The Home Secretary's comments follow assertions that no laws will be broken, instead stretching the rules to the absolute limit in what is set to be hailed the biggest crackdown on illegal migration in decades.

It follows increasing pressure on the government to curb the number of migrants arriving in the UK via illegal routes.

Set to be unveiled today as part of strict new measures pushed through Parliament, sources close to Braverman say ministers see it as a 'no ifs, no buts' crackdown.

According to reports, it's understood a rarely used measure contained within the Human Rights Act will be harnessed and will 'radically curtail' human rights claims.

It's understood ministers have received advice that the proposals tabled by the Home Secretary are lawful, despite pushing the boundaries of the European Convention on Human Rights to the absolute limit.
Known as a Section 19.1.B statement, the legal measure will allow the legislation to pass through Parliament.

It comes as desperate migrants continue to make their way across the Channel on small boats, despite Rishi Sunak announcing plans to ban them from returning or claiming citizenship under fresh laws.

If passed, the proposals tabled today will see migrants arriving in small boats stripped of their rights and banned from lodging human rights appeals.

According to government sources, most of those who arriving illegally will then only be able to appeal following their deportation.

A sources close to Mrs Braverman is said to have told the Daily Mail: "The British people have had enough. This Government is determined to stop the boats and ensure we have all the powers available to remove illegal migrants from the country."

Another added: "This new duty to remove will ensure that the Home Secretary's power to remove migrants takes precedence in law and ensures asylum, human rights and modern slavery claims are blocked."

The only exemptions to the proposals are set to be children and the gravely ill, who will be permitted to stay in Britain while they bring legal challenges, Mrs Braverman is expected to say.

The proposals follow the news that around 40 migrants were brought into Dover by the RNLI on Monday - the first group to make the journey in over a week.

It comes as the government vowed not to give up on its Rwanda policy - a proposal that would see 200 illegal immigrants deported to the African nation, despite no airline yet agreeing to take the detainees.

